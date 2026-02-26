Shedeur Sanders gifts Todd Monken porcelain horse head for birthday

Open Extended Reactions

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken recently turned 60 and received an interesting birthday present from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

A porcelain horse head. Yes, like the horse head of "The Godfather" fame.

Thankfully, Sanders' intentions with the gift weren't akin to those of the Corleone family. The quarterback's much more simple explanation? He just happened to like it.

"For my birthday, I got this package. I thought it was from my wife," Monken recalled in an interview with CBS Sports. "[I] open[ed] it up, it's like this porcelain, like, horse head. And it's from Shedeur. He sent me a gift on my birthday.

"And I asked him, I said 'What was the meaning?' and he said 'Well I just really liked it.' [He] said 'I got myself one.' I said 'Well great.'"

For Browns fans hoping the similarities to the famed mob movie scene aren't a negative omen, there is at least one equestrian-themed connection that offers a more positive outlook -- the horse is the Lunar New Year animal for 2026.