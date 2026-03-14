Buccaneers 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

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NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

Teams could begin negotiating with free agents Monday, and the new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Alex Anzalone, LB

What it means: Sources told ESPN that Lavonte David will make a decision in the coming days and it will be either a return to the Bucs or retirement. Either way, they needed two inside linebackers, as SirVocea Dennis wasn't the answer last season. Anzalone, signing on a two-year deal, brings elite coverage skills -- which is something they've lacked -- and he's well-respected in the locker room, which is why he was voted a team captain five years in a row. Also, he's capable of wearing the green dot sticker, where he'd be quarterbacking the defense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back tight end Cade Otton. Joe Nicholson/Imagn Images

Cade Otton, TE

What it means: Otton may not be the high-volume target that Kyle Pitts Sr. was under Bucs new offensive coordinator Zach Robinson last year, but he has been the most complete tight end the Bucs have had over the last four years in terms of pass catching, chipping and run blocking. He has had some drops (10 since 2022), but he's also come up big in critical moments -- most notably his game-winning touchdown catch against the Rams in 2022. As far as compensation, that has not been disclosed.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB

What it means: With Rachaad White not expected to return and Bucky Irving coming off foot and shoulder injuries, the Bucs needed not only a change-of-pace, third-down back, but someone who could do a little more, if needed (he's coming off a season where he averaged 4.7 yards per carry on 114 rushing attempts). His 1,023 yards from scrimmage last season were second most of any position on the Steelers behind starter Jaylen Warren, and he tied with Warren for a team-leading eight touchdowns. He gave up one sack this past season on 41 pass blocking reps.

What it means: The Bucs get really intentional in bringing in tone setters on defense on a one-year deal. Robinson does that, and he's really physical at the point of attack. He said that edge comes from when he was a little kid. "They used to try to pick on for not having anything, for being so poor. So know what I did every day? Whooped somebody ass. Every day. Every day you said something, I beat the s--- out of you." Since entering the league in 2016, Robinson's produced a 3.1% run stop rate -- 25th in the league among defensive linemen. He's played in 3-4 and 4-3 defenses and can immediately fill a need left by Logan Hall, who lined up as a three-technique and a five-technique, after he signed with the Houston Texans.

What it means: The Bucs got their hands on a double-digit sack edge rusher in Muhammad (11 sacks last season) and the most they'll pay for it, with incentives, is $6 million on a one-year deal. They spent $14 million on Haason Reddick one year ago, and he had 2.5 sacks in 2025. The difference in price tag is Reddick had four straight double digit sack years before an off year in 2024, while Muhammad is vying to prove it was no fluke for him to finally reach that milestone in Year 8 of his career. He'll also have to do it without the benefit of Aidan Hutchinson, whose 14.5 sacks ranked fourth. This doesn't preclude them from addressing a pass rusher in the draft. It's something they've seldom hit on.

Jake Browning, QB

What it means: Browning will serve as starter Baker Mayfield's primary backup, and he comes over from the Bengals on a one-year deal. With all that Mayfield does outside the pocket and the nagging number of injuries he had last year, getting a quarterback who saw extensive action the last three seasons, including starting seven games in 2023 and going 4-3, throwing seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 70.4% completion rate, was a priority.

Miles Killebrew, S

What it means: Killebrew follows new special teams coordinator Danny Smith over from Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 2023 and 2024 as a special teamer and his 70 solo and 91 combined special teams tackles are third most in the league since 2016. His four blocked punts since then also puts him at the top of the league. He is coming off a significant knee injury that ended his season after five games this year. The Bucs need all the help they can get in this department too. In 2025, they gave up 28.2 yards per kickoff return -- third worst in the league.