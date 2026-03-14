Jets 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

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NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

Teams could begin negotiating with free agents Monday, and the new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

On Monday, the Jets addressed safety by trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick before agreeing to give him a three-year, $40 million contract, and on Tuesday, they got their quarterback by trading for Geno Smith.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the New York Jets and how each will impact the upcoming season:

The New York Jets are bringing in former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai. Katie Stratman/Imagn Images

Joseph Ossai, DE

What the signing means: The Jets needed edge-rushing help in the worst way, especially recording the second-fewest sacks (26) last season and trading Jermaine Johnson to the Titans, so they brought in Ossai on a three-year, $34.5 million deal. Ossai, 25, was a three-down player for the Bengals, making five sacks in each of the last two seasons. He was a down lineman in Cincinnati, so he projects as a defensive end in the Jets' new 3-4 front. The guarantee ($22.5 million) is large for a player with modest sack totals, but the Jets see him as an ascending player. He recorded career highs last season in quarterback pressure percentage and pass rush win rate.

The Jets are bringing back linebacker Demario Davis. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

What it means: Coach Aaron Glenn once called Davis "one of the best leaders I've ever been around." Glenn was around him for three seasons in New Orleans, so he knows. Davis, in his third stint with the Jets (the team that drafted him in 2012), will have a huge impact on the locker room. The Jets paid dearly for him, $22 million for two years -- a $15 million guaranteed, more than his previous contract with the Saints. The big question is, how much gas remains in the tank? He's 37 years old and his pass-coverage metrics declined last season. He's still a thumper against the run; he was second among off-ball linebackers in run tackles for loss and no gain. Look for him to assume the green dot, taking it from Jamien Sherwood.

David Onyemata, DT

What it means: Onyemata (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) is another big-bodied run stuffer, just like recently-acquired nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat. Makes sense, considering the Jets finished 29th in run defense. The contract isn't outrageous -- one year, $10.5 million, including $9.7 million guaranteed. Glenn knows this player very well; they overlapped for five years in New Orleans. Onyemata started 17 games last season for the Falcons, recording one sack and 62 tackles. He fits best as a first- and second-down player. His run stop win rate was a career high last year.

Kingsley Enagbare, DE

What it means: The Jets are bringing in Enagbare, 25, on a one-year deal worth $10 million. He is a bordlerline starter/high-end backup with exceptional durability (no missed games in four years) and experience as a three-down player. With the Packers, he replaced the injured Micah Parsons late in the season. For the Jets, he figures to be a situational rusher, though his sack numbers are modest -- 11.5 career sacks. His pass rush win rate was a career low in 2025. Clearly, the Jets are betting on his upside.

Dane Belton, S

What it means: The Jets doubled down at one of their weakest 2025 positions, signing Belton after trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Belton, 25, whose one-year deal can be worth up to $6 million, can compete for the second safety job or be a top backup. One thing that appealed to the Jets: He's a sound tackler, a real problem in the secondary. His 95% tackling efficiency ranked fourth among 56 safeties (minimum: 500 snaps), per Next Gen Stats. Belton, 25, played 705 snaps for the Giants in 2025, making one interception and 120 tackles. He has six career interceptions. An added plus: He's terrific on special teams. A good value signing.

Nahshon Wright, CB

What it means: The team that failed to record an interception last season (an NFL first) is adding a player who made five last season, tied for the league lead among cornerbacks. A perfect fit, right? The price is modest -- a one-year contract for $3.5 million, fully guaranteed. At 6-foot-4, Wright has Sauce Gardner-like size -- a fit for Glenn's press-man scheme. He's the likely starter opposite Brandon Stephens. Wright made big plays for the Bears, but he also surrendered some, too -- five touchdowns as the nearest defender, per Next Gen Stats. His yards allowed/coverage snap was 1.2, which was above the league average (1.0).

Cade York, K

What it means: After losing Nick Folk to the Falcons, this move represents a significant drop off. York, a 2022 fourth-round pick by the Browns, spent three weeks on the Saints' practice squad last season -- and that's it. He didn't kick in a regular-season game. His career mark is 73% on field goals is well below last season's average that hovered around 85%. York received a one-year contract, probably for the minimum salary. Lenny Kreig, a German-born kicker with no regular-season experience, is the only other kicker on the roster. It'll be tough to replace Folk, who was almost perfect last season.

Max Mitchell, OT

What it means: Mitchell returns to the Jets on a one-year contract -- a good depth signing. They needed to keep one of their own, especially after losing John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Mitchell is an experienced player (17 career starts) with position flexibility. He was used last season (73 snaps) as the sixth offensive lineman, coming in as an extra blocker. Every team needs guys like Mitchell.

Andrew Beck, FB

What it means: An under-the-radar return (one-year contract, amount undisclosed). Beck played in every game last season for the Jets and was a core special teamer (319 snaps). He didn't have a huge role on offense (five receptions, 110 snaps), but his ability to play fullback and tight end appealed to the organization.

Mykal Walker, LB

What it means: The Jets are bringing back Walker, 28, on a one-year contract (amount undisclosed), a good depth signing. He played 14 games last season (five starts, 319 snaps) and made 31 tackles. Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood project as the starters at inside linebacker. Walker is now the top backup.

Andre Cisco, S

What it means: Not many expected Cisco to return to the Jets after an injury-shortened 2025 season, but he's back on a one-year deal for $2.5 million (it can max out at $5.25 million). Suddenly, they have a crowded safety room, with Cisco joining newcomers Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton and holdover Malachi Moore. Cisco isn't guaranteed a starting job; it will be a competitive situation. His play last season was underwhelming (no interceptions, only one pass defensed in eight games), but the coaches saw enough to run it back.

Kene Nwangwu, RB

What it means: Nwangwu returns for a third season with the Jets, agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract, including a $1 million guarantee. The Jets owned one of the top special teams units in 2025, and Nwangwu was one of the reasons why. He scored on a 99-yard kickoff return, the fifth of his career -- most among active players. His problem is staying healthy, as he was sidelined by an assortment of injuries over the last two years.