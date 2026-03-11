Broncos 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release for the Denver Broncos during the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can be made official after that. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Broncos and how each will impact the upcoming season:

The Broncos are re-signing Dobbins to a two-year, $20 million contract that includes $8 million fully guaranteed at signing.

What it means: The Broncos retained Dobbins as part of their early run-it-back approach to free agency. Dobbins led the team in carries (153), rushing yards (772) and runs of at least 10 yards (21) even though he didn't play after Week 10 due to a foot injury. The Broncos shunned the most productive backs in the market to retain Dobbins. He will again split time with RJ Harvey and the Broncos are banking on Dobbins' health -- he hasn't played more than 13 games in a season since 2020, his rookie year.

Alex Singleton, LB

The Broncos are re-signing Singleton to a two-year, $15.5 million contract that includes $11 million guaranteed.

What it means: Singleton, like six of the Broncos' other free agents, will return for 2026. He had what he considers his best season in 2025, a 135-tackle effort which included him playing just weeks after surgery for testicular cancer. The 32-year-old figures to lead a group of inside linebackers that will include a draft pick or two this April, but his knowledge of the defense is so detailed Broncos inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding said "it's like having (defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) in the huddle.''

Justin Strnad, LB

The Broncos are re-signing Strnad to a three-year, $18 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed.

What it means: Strnad, who will turn 30 in August, is a player the Broncos wanted to keep around because of his development as well as his ability to bail Denver out of problems the past two seasons. After he missed his rookie season with a wrist injury and didn't play a defensive snap in 2022 or 2023, he started eight games in 2024 after Alex Singleton tore his ACL and started eight games this past season when Dre Greenlaw had multiple thigh injuries as well as a missed game due to a suspension. Strnad has also been one of their best special teams players. So, his deal is a low-risk, high-return affair even if the Broncos add to the position in the draft.

The Broncos are re-signing Humphrey to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Broncos signed Humphrey -- who had been with Denver in 2023 and 2024 after three seasons in New Orleans under Broncos coach Sean Payton -- off the Giants' practice squad in mid-November. He averaged 24 snaps per game over the final seven games of the season. Payton likes him as a blocker in run sets and as a spot receiver (he had nine catches and a touchdown last season, along with a touchdown in the playoff win over the Bills). But the one-year deal doesn't guarantee him a roster spot. Payton likes the young receivers the Broncos have, like Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin, to pair with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. The Broncos are also looking hard at receivers in the draft, too.