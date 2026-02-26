Source: Dolphins rank first, Steelers worst in NFLPA survey

Stephen A. Smith says Steelers GM Omar Khan needs to find a quarterback rather than waiting on Aaron Rodgers. (2:43)

For the third consecutive year, the Miami Dolphins ranked first overall in the NFL Players Association annual report cards, according to survey results obtained by ESPN. The Minnesota Vikings finished second overall in 2026, followed by the Washington Commanders in third.

Regarding the Dolphins, the NFLPA survey wrote: "Players consistently describe the organization as 'the best in the NFL.'"

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished in last place for the first time in the four-year history of the union's survey. Last year, the Steelers ranked 28th. The Arizona Cardinals finished 31st in the 2026 survey, after a last-place finish in 2025, and the Cleveland Browns finished in 30th, the same as in 2025.

The NFLPA is not making the report cards public this year following a grievance filed by the NFL, which claimed the survey violated the collective bargaining agreement. Earlier this month, an arbitrator agreed with the league, saying the report cards violated the CBA by "disparaging NFL clubs and individuals." The NFLPA said it would continue to collect responses for report cards even if it can't publish them.

A spokesperson for the NFLPA declined to comment. An NFL spokesperson also declined to comment, saying that as in previous years, the league had no knowledge of the survey.

The report cards grade franchises from A-plus to F-minus on everything from ownership to treatment of families. Per the survey results obtained by ESPN, this year's report cards are based on responses from 1,759 players. All players who were on a 2025 roster at the time of the survey were eligible to participate, and it was conducted from Nov. 2 to Dec. 11.

The Steelers received low grades in several categories, according to the results obtained by ESPN.

"[Steelers owner] Art Rooney ranks last in the league for willingness to invest in facilities, a trend reflected in the Steelers' poor facility ratings across the board," the survey said.

In a new category added this year, the Steelers had the lowest-rated home field in the league "by a wide margin."

"Players cite inadequate maintenance and excessive wear from hosting local college and high school games," the survey said. "Players across the league note the poor condition of the field and emphasize the need for investment to bring it up to standard."

The Steelers' locker room was graded an F. Players reported that it "has only five bathroom stalls for the entire team."

Per the survey, players report that the Steelers' training room lacks updated recovery technology and "modalities." Pittsburgh's strength coaches ranked last in the NFL, though the training staff ranked first.

"We are not going to comment on a report that we have not seen in its entirety," Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten told ESPN.

A spokesperson for the Cardinals declined to comment.

Miami ranked fourth in home field because of the natural grass at Hard Rock Stadium "with players highlighting their preference for quality grass fields like this one," the survey said.

Former Miami coach Mike McDaniel's grade dropped from an A-plus to a B. "Players identify scheduling, communication, and leadership as key areas for head coaching improvement, presenting an opportunity for [new head coach Jeff] Hafley next season," the survey said.

Last year, 1,695 players leaguewide responded to the survey. The Vikings and Dolphins earned the highest marks for workplace environment, with owners Zygi Wilf of the Vikings, Stephen Ross of the Dolphins and Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons receiving A-plus grades.

Before filing its grievance in November, the NFL had twice asked the union to suspend the survey, once in 2024 and a second time in June of this year -- and the NFLPA declined.

At the NFL league meeting in March 2025, New York Jets chairman Woody Johnson -- who along with Art Rooney of the Steelers, Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots, Michael Bidwill of the Cardinals and David Tepper of the Carolina Panthers received ownership grades of D or worse in 2025 -- called the survey "totally bogus" and hinted that it violated the CBA.

Johnson said he took issue with "how they collected the information [and] who they collected it from. [It] was supposed to be according to the agreement we have with the league. It's supposed to be a process [where] we have representatives and they have representatives, so we know that it's an honest survey.

"And that was violated, in my opinion. I'm going to leave it at that, but I think there are a lot of owners that looked at that survey and said this is not fair, it's not balanced, it's not every player, it's not even representative of the players."