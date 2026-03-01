Patriots prioritize draft, developing their own players

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Combine intel: In a standard year, the Patriots start their draft meetings a week before the Super Bowl. That didn't happen in 2026, for obvious reasons; the Patriots were playing in Super Bowl LX.

So when the team returned the Monday night after the game, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and the team's personnel department had a quick turnaround. Their first official draft meeting was 7 a.m. ET the next day.

The change in schedule, which falls into the category of what owner Robert Kraft sometimes refers to as "first-class problems," was one of several Patriots nuggets picked up in recent days at the NFL combine. Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel were generous with their time for media members, sharing a clearer viewpoint on where the Patriots stand and how they most likely will approach the offseason.

The biggest takeaway?

While they will always listen to trade possibilities for big-name stars they believe would help the team, they don't view themselves as the proverbial "one player away" from a return trip to the Super Bowl. Thus, they are less inclined to send a Micah Parsons-type draft-pick haul (two first-round picks and a starting-caliber player) to another team for a veteran star.

Vrabel, for example, said, "The draft has to be the cornerstone of the team" as the Patriots currently own 11 selections. He also repeated the importance of developing younger players already on the roster, with receiver Kyle Williams (2025 third-round pick) one example of someone he's excited to watch grow.

"We have to continue to draft well and develop because that's the only way you can sustain the success we envision," he said.

So while the possibility of acquiring the likes of Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby or someone of that ilk is tantalizing to consider, it seemed clear from the combine that the only way the Patriots would be involved in those hypothetical options is if the price is lower than last year's deal for Parsons.

That's not to say the Patriots won't be active in attempting to retain their small free agent class led by defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Or exploring free agents on other teams to "supplement" their existing core.

But what Wolf told Sirius XM NFL Radio echoed the theme heard from Patriots officials over the past week: "It's understanding where we are as a team, sticking true to 'Hey, maybe we need a little more depth here.' I think it's pretty common knowledge, we probably didn't go into the [2025] season expecting to win the AFC.'"

Vrabel said one of the top goals is to add competition across the roster, and he shared a story from his playing career, involving his wife, to illustrate it.

"I remember one year, I got to training camp and I called Jen and said, 'Hey, there's like seven linebackers that have started.' She said, 'Well, you better have a good camp.' That was a good message," Vrabel said.

"It always ended up working. It made everybody better. It got people in the right spots. Guys had roles, and I think that's just a good reminder of what we have to try to do. We have to provide competition at each and every spot, so we don't have complacency and that we're building depth and getting these guys to truly believe that they're preparing like a starter."

Kyle Williams had only 10 receptions as a rookie in 2025, but three of them went for touchdowns. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

2. Chaisson projection: If the Patriots hope to retain Chaisson, it will likely be costly. Two front office executives from other teams projected Chaisson's market will be in the $8 million to $11 million range per season. Last offseason, the Patriots signed Chaisson to a one-year, $3 million deal with a maximum value of $5 million, and he's in solid position to earn a raise after a breakout season that included 10.5 sacks (including playoffs).

3. Maye's focus: In his meeting with reporters two days after the Super Bowl, quarterback Drake Maye shared his optimism that a second season in Josh McDaniels' offense, combined with his football knowledge, could spark the unit's growth and his role in elevating teammates.

Vrabel hit on a similar theme when asked one of his goals for Maye this offseason, saying: "Instead of me or Josh making corrections, I think that's something Drake wants to be able to do -- correct himself but also the players that are out there with him. It's something that goes throughout the team -- try to hold each other accountable."

4. Williams' role: Vrabel said an official title for former defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be announced later, but his vision for Williams' role is more important than a title. Vrabel shared part of that vision last week.

In an interview with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar of Patriots.com, Vrabel said, "It's going to be a strong role on the defense. He's going to act as a coordinator in presenting information and ideas and making sure we're really solid across the front from our edges to the interior. We have some guys inside that I think can continue to develop and grow, whether that's Milt [Williams], Christian [Barmore] or anybody else. I think those guys can continue to get better; Terrell will have a large hand in that, but he's also going to be able to help me and be an extension of me throughout our program."

5. BOS TO DTW: Blizzard conditions in New England early last week forced major itinerary changes for Wolf and a good portion of his scouting staff. Instead of flying direct to Indianapolis on Monday, they left a day earlier than planned and could only get to Detroit before hopping in a rental car for a five-hour ride to Indianapolis. It's the scouting version of the football audible, with Wolf crediting retiring director of scouting administration Nancy Meier for working magic to ensure everyone made it out before the storm. Meier also arranged a full-staff dinner on Wednesday.

6. Safety vision: Wolf shared insight on what he learned from the evaluation of 2025 fourth-round pick Craig Woodson, who led the defense by playing 93.7% of the snaps, and how it might inform him in similar situations in the future when evaluating safeties. He highlighted how to value on-field vision, which isn't often quantifiable.

"As a safety, an underrated thing, he saw everything," Wolf said on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Solomon Wilcots and Charles Davis. "I think Craig can get a lot better as he really starts to trust himself and what he's seeing. I think he's going to start taking the ball away.

"Did I expect him to make the huge impact he made? Maybe not. But I'm not surprised he's a starter for us."

7. They said it: "I pushed him and asked him if he wants to strive to be a captain. He said he does. I want to help him get there and come back with that mindset -- not only being an elite player but an elite leader; communicate and use his intelligence and what he sees on the field to help other guys." -- Vrabel on Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez, entering his fourth NFL season

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) could become one of the Patriots' captains. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

8. McAdoo's future: The Patriots didn't exercise the option in senior assistant Ben McAdoo's contract, making his return in 2026 uncertain. Vrabel had credited McAdoo, whose primary background in the NFL has been on offense, for helping the defense prepare for what it might face each week.

9. Unsung work: Spending two days reporting on NFL Competition Committee meetings for the first time, the sacrifice made by members of the committee who attended fully stood out. Specifically, 49ers general manager John Lynch and Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles surely could have used the 10-plus hours in meetings over two combine days in other team-specific ways, but their desire to contribute to the league's well-being gets a tip of the helmet.

10. Did You Know: The Patriots own the No. 31 pick in the NFL draft, and if they keep it, this will be the third time in team history. The team's prior picks at No. 31 were outside linebacker Chris Slade (1993) and running back Sony Michel (2018).