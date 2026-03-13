Falcons 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

Tua Tagovailoa will end up being the Week 1 starter if Michael Penix Jr. isn't yet recovered from ACL surgery. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal for $1.3 million.

What it means: The Falcons could need a bridge for quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is still recovering from left ACL surgery. So why not Tagovailoa? He led the league in passing yards and made the Pro Bowl in 2023. In 2024, he led the league in completion percentage.

Yes, he struggled this past season and he had considerable injury issues with a history of concussions. But the Falcons are bringing him in for just one year and $1.3 million. The Dolphins took on a ton of dead money to release him. At worst, he's short-term help while Penix heals up. At best, he's someone who could compete with Penix, a fellow lefty, for the starting role.

More: Why Fins released Tua Tagovailoa; how he fits with Falcons

Jahan Dotson, WR

The former Eagle signed a two-year deal for $15 million.

What it means: One thing notably missing from the Falcons wide receiver room in 2025 was someone who could stretch defenses with speed. Dotson could fill that role next season with his 4.43-second 40-yard dash motor.

The Falcons have prioritized pass-catchers, signing wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, tight end Austin Hooper and now Dotson, a former first-round pick who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. These might not be the splashiest acquisitions, but they complement wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and add depth. Dotson also has upside at just 25 years old.

Jake Bailey, P

The former Dolphin signed a 3-year deal for $9 million.

What it means: The Falcons are completely revamping their special teams unit, which was one of the worst in the NFL last season. Punter Bradley Pinion was actually a bright spot for Atlanta in that department, as well as a team captain. But the Falcons will move on from him to add Bailey, who was an All-Pro punter in 2020 and has performed well for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. Atlanta is signing Bailey for three years and $9 million.

Austin Hooper, TE

The former Patriot signed a one-year deal for $3.25 million.

What it means: Kevin Stefanski loves tight ends, and Matt Ryan is very familiar with Hooper, who was with the Falcons from 2016 to 2019. He was part of the Atlanta team that went to the Super Bowl.

Hooper had career-highs in catches (75) and receiving yards (787) in 2019 with Ryan throwing to him. Expect plenty of 12 personnel and maybe even 13 personnel with Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees pairing Hooper with the dynamic Kyle Pitts Sr.

Pass-catchers was one of the Falcons' top needs, and now they have two who Ryan trusts first-hand.

Cameron Thomas, DE

The former Brown signed a one-year deal for $3.1 million.

What it means: The Falcons have some question marks up front, including whether Arnold Ebiketie will be re-signed as an edge rusher and the future status of edge James Pearce Jr., who is facing five felony charges in a domestic-violence related situation in Florida.

Atlanta also lost defensive tackle David Onyemata to the New York Jets in free agency. Enter Thomas, a solid, versatile defensive end who spent the last two seasons with coach Kevin Stefanski with the Cleveland Browns. Thomas, who had 2.5 sacks last season as a rotational player, is a nice get for just one year and $3.1 million.

Channing Tindall, LB

The former Cardinal signed a one-year deal.

What it means: Atlanta fans will like this pickup because Tindall played at the University of Georgia and was a real prospect coming out of college. The Dolphins drafted him in the third round, though he was not an impact player in Miami or more recently with the Cardinals.

But, like with Christian Harris, this is representative of the Falcons wanting to add more speed and depth at off-ball linebacker with the loss of Kaden Elliss. At worst, Tindall can be a contributing special teams player. At best, he's an athlete at only 25 years old with the tools to help out Divine Deablo and Harris as an inside backer.

Christian Harris, LB

What it means: Could he be a replacement for Kaden Elliss, who has become one of the best blitzing off-ball linebackers in the league? Elliss could still re-sign with the Falcons, though it seems unlikely.

Harris, who had injury issues the last two seasons, might be at least given the chance to compete for a starting inside linebacker role. The Falcons surely hope he can have the kind of breakout season Divine Deablo did under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich last season. Harris, like Deablo, is a rangy former DB. His abilities fit very well into Ulbrich's scheme and defensive line coach Nate Ollie is familiar with Harris from the Houston Texans.

Olamide Zaccheaus, who began his NFL career wth the Falcons, is returning to Atlanta. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

What the signing means: The Falcons are expected to cut wide receivers Darnell Mooney and KhaDarel Hodge and they already had depth issues at the position in 2025. Zaccheaus brings exactly that: depth.

The Falcons will likely be rehauling their receivers room, building around Drake London. Zaccheaus could be a third or fourth receiver. He's a familiar face to the Falcons. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in Atlanta and had four solid years from 2019 to 2022, capped by a career-high 533 yards.

Oh, and by the way, his quarterback for three of those seasons? New Falcons president of football Matt Ryan.

Azeez Ojulari, LB

The former Eagle agreed to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Falcons are bringing home Ojulari, who played at Georgia for college and went to high school in Marietta. Atlanta will need help at edge rusher if it loses Arnold Ebiketie to free agency, especially with the looming criminal case against James Pearce Jr.

Ojulari had 22 sacks in five seasons with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. His 2025 campaign was cut short with injuries. But Ojulari seems likely to be in an edge-rusher rotation with Jalon Walker, the returning Bralen Trice and potentially fellow signee Cameron Thomas.

Nick Folk, K

The former Jet signed a two-year deal.

What it means: After going through three different kickers last season -- Younghoe Koo, Parker Romo and Zane Gonzalez -- the Falcons are bringing in the ever-consistent Folk, who will head into his 20th NFL season.

Folk, most recently with the Jets, has been the NFL's most accurate kicker over the last three seasons. Atlanta hopes he's a stabilizing force at the position. Folk has made 85% of his career field goals and has not been under 95% since 2022. New Falcons special teams coach Craig Aukerman had Folk in 2023 with the Tennessee Titans.

Corey Levin, C

The former Titan signed a one-year deal.

What it means: The pattern of the Falcons grabbing value players who are familiar to members of the staff continued with Levin, an interior offensive lineman who can compete with Ryan Neuzil for the starting center role.

Levin was coached by new offensive line coach Bill Callahan in Tennessee. Levin is also a Georgia native, growing up in Dacula, which is only about 30 minutes from Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch.

Chris Williams, DT

What it means: The Falcons are losing David Onyemata to the New York Jets and already needed depth on the interior of the defensive line even before that. Williams will bring that. He's a potential rotational player with Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison leading the way.

Williams played for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland for one season and spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, where new Falcons GM Ian Cunningham was in the front office.

LaCale London, DT

What it means: London was arguably the Falcons' most potent nose tackle last season. He had five sacks and seven tackles for a loss in 13 games, including five starts.

London is the first Falcons player from 2025 that the new staff has re-signed so far, which speaks to his value and Atlanta's need on the interior of the line. London thrived in defensive line coach Nate Ollie's attack-front system and Ollie will return this season, along with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Samson Ebukam, DE

What it means: Like many of the Falcons' signings this week, this one has upside. Ebukam had 8.5 sacks for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 before tearing an Achilles the following year and dealing with more injuries this past season. Expect Ebukam to challenge for an edge rusher rotation spot like Ojulari.

Atlanta must also continue to hedge its bets with regards to James Pearce Jr., who is facing five felony charges in Florida. At 30 years old with 35 sacks in eight seasons, Ebukam's signing is similar to the Falcons bringing in Leonard Floyd last season as a veteran mentor.