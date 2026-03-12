Colts 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Daniel Jones joins Pat McAfee to discuss his excitement about being back with the Colts and his desire to play Week 1. (1:05)

The Colts also dealt LB Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers for DT Colby Wooden.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Indianapolis Colts and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Daniel Jones, QB

The Colts brought Jones back on a two-year, $88 million deal.

What it means: This was long expected, but getting a deal done proved tougher than predicted and took longer than anticipated. The Colts got the only quarterback they truly considered by consummating the deal. The two-year term works well for both sides, giving the Colts some multi-year consistency at quarterback -- something they've lacked for years.

It also provides Jones with a chance to cash in again in 2028 if he performs at the level he and the Colts believe he can. The wild card here is health; Jones is still recovering from his torn Achilles tendon. The Colts insist he'll be ready for opening day, but it's still very much a projection.

Alec Pierce should get a chance to be more than a deep threat after the Colts dealt Michael Pittman. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

Alec Pierce, WR

The Colts are keeping Pierce on a four-year, $116 million deal.

What the signing means: The Colts went down to the wire, agreeing to a deal with Pierce just prior to the opening of the free-agent negotiating period. But they were always hopeful of retaining their most explosive target, and they'll need him more than ever before.

The re-signing came just before the Colts agreed to trade No. 1 wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers, meaning Pierce's role is likely to expand significantly as he embarks on his new deal. Pierce started to show more diversity in his routes last season, and that is going to need to continue in 2026 as he will be called upon to be the primary outside receiver in the Indianapolis offense.

Arden Key, DE

The former Titan agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal.

What it means: The Colts were considered likely to part ways with some veteran defensive linemen, including Kwity Paye. The signing of Key just reinforces the direction things have been trending for a while.

The Colts needed to beef up their edge rush given the lack of pass rush last season and their efforts to get more out of 2024 first-round pick and featured rusher Laiatu Latu. Key has been a rotational rusher for most of his career, but his exact role in Indy remains to be seen. Either way, his signing won't preclude the Colts from signing or drafting additional edge players.

Micheal Clemons, DE

The former Jet signed a three-year, $17 million contract.

What it means: The Colts have targeted numerous defensive ends during this free agency period, but whether they've truly upgraded the position remains to be seen. Clemons didn't have much production in New York, but the Colts have a history of finding under-the-radar edge rushers in free agency who have the potential to break out.

But whether they can duplicate that outcome here is a question. Clemons had 8.5 sacks in four seasons in New York and figures to be a rotational player in Indianapolis.