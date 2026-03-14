Bengals 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

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NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Cincinnati Bengals and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Josh Johnson, QB

The former Commander signed a one-year deal.

What it means: The Bengals continue the trend of bringing in a veteran QB to aid the depth chart. Johnson is in his third stint with the club and continues a lengthy NFL journey. Johnson is a potential back-up option given that Cincinnati and Jake Browning parted ways and Joe Flacco is looking for a starting option. Johnson has ample experience to step in if needed. Cincinnati still needs one more QB as a potential back-up.

Boye Mafe will be looked upon to get after the quarterback as the Bengals enter their post-Trey Hendrickson era. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Boye Mafe, DE

The former Seahawk agreed to a 3-year, $60 million deal.

What it means: The Bengals desperately needed to boost their pass rush with Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai entering free agency. They addressed that need on Day 1 of free agency by adding Mafe, who is fresh off helping the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl.

Mafe had just two sacks in 2025. However, he was eighth in pass rush win rate among edge rushers (Next Gen Stats) and was a key piece for a Seattle defensive line that was a big reason why the Seahawks lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Bryan Cook had the fourth-lowest missed tackle rate among safeties with at least 750 defensive snaps last season, according to Next Gen Stats. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Bryan Cook, S

The former Chief agreed to a 3-year, $40.25 million deal.

What it means: The Bengals got on the board during the first day of free agency by filling a big need.

Cincinnati was looking for a starting safety to pair alongside Jordan Battle and improve the secondary. Some of that improvement will be contingent on the growth of the defensive front seven. But Cook gives Cincinnati a sure-handed tackler.

He had the fourth-lowest missed tackle rate among safeties with at least 750 defensive snaps last season, according to Next Gen Stats.