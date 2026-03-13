Cardinals 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Arizona Cardinals and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Isaac Seumalo, G

The former Steeler agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal.

What it means: Seumalo's signing was a clear indication Arizona is planning on overhauling its offensive line. The Cardinals are already in need of a right tackle but Seumalo signals a shift inside.

Seumalo has primarily played left guard, a spot occupied by Evan Brown as of recent. Seumalo is 32, however, and dealt with two different injuries that kept him out in 2025.

Tyler Allgeier has been a solid backup to Bijan Robinson and brings a physical style to the Cardinals. AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Tyler Allgeier, RB

The Cardinals are signing Allgeier to a two-year deal worth $12.25 million, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

What it means: A day after restructuring James Conner's contract, Arizona agreed to a deal with Allgeier, adding depth to a running back room that already features Conner and Trey Benson.

Allgeier rushed for 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2022, but has been Bijan Robinson's backup since 2023. He has the size -- 5-foot-10, 225 pounds -- to get tough yards and is hard to bring down, which will make him a force in the red zone and short yardage situations.

Kendrick Bourne, WR

The former 49er agreed to a two-year, $11.47 million deal.

What it means: Bourne is the third receiver Arizona needed a year ago but didn't go out and get. He's coming off his best season since 2021, catching 37 passes for 551 yards for the San Francisco 49ers.

He'll add depth and veteran leadership, and will be a complement to the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson in the receivers room. He'll help bolster the passing game, along with tight end Trey McBride.

Gardner Minshew, QB

Minshew reached an agreement on a one-year, $8.25 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: Minshew is on his sixth team in seven years and brings a good amount of experience to the Cardinals, but who will he be backing up is the question. Arizona still has Jacoby Brissett under contract after word got out last week that the Cardinals planned to release Kyler Murray.

Minshew is coming off a knee injury that he suffered late last season in Kansas City. He threw just 13 passes all year as an insurance policy for Patrick Mahomes.

Andrew Wingard, S

Wingard signed a one-year deal worth $3 million.

What it means: With the Cardinals losing Jalen Thompson in free agency, Wingard will have a chance to compete with Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to be a starting safety alongside Budda Baker. He played in 16 games last season and had one interception, a fumble recovery and 84 tackles.

Bam Knight, RB

The Cardinals are re-signing Knight to a one-year deal.

What it means: Knight adds depth to a running back room that already added depth during free agency with the addition of Tyler Allgeier. Knight's versatility came in handy last season, when he got eight starts in Weeks 7-15 as injuries mounted in Arizona's backfield. He displayed quickness and power when he had a chance to tote the ball, which resulted in 269 yards and four touchdowns on 82 carries.

Matt Pryor, G

The former Eagle signed a one-year deal.

What it means: The Cardinals added more veteran depth to their offensive line with the 31-year-old Pryor. Even though he started just one game last season in Philadelphia, Pryor was the starting right guard in Chicago in 2024.

And, it just so happens, the Cardinals are in the market for a right guard with Will Hernandez scheduled to hit free agency on Wednesday. Pryor's addition could add competition at right guard, with him pushing Isaiah Adams for playing time.

Chad Ryland, K

Agreed to a one-year deal.

What it means: Ryland wasn't tendered as a restricted free agent after hitting 25 of 33 field goals in 2025. He followed up a strong 2024, his first season with Arizona, in which he made 87.5% of his field goals by hitting 75.8% of his field goals in 2025. He struggled from deep, hitting seven of 10 from 40 to 49 yards and six of 10 from 50 or longer.

Blake Gillikin, P

Agreed to a one-year deal.

What it means: Even though he played in just five games last season because of an injury, Gillikin set a career high by averaging 51.7 yards per punt. In those five games, he had eight punts downed inside the 20. When he's healthy, Gillikin has proven he can be a weapon for the Cardinals with his ability to flip the field in a single kick.

The Cardinals are bringing Collier back on a one-year deal.

What it means: In Collier, the Cardinals bring back a defensive lineman who, when healthy, can be impactful. But staying healthy has been an issue for Collier, who played in four games last season because of a knee injury. That's after playing one game in 2023, his first season in Arizona. He provides depth and experience.

In 2024, when he played in 15 of 17 games, Collier had 3.5 sacks to go along with six quarterback hits and 29 tackles.

Roy Lopez, DT

The former Lion agreed to a two-year deal.

What it means: After releasing Dalvin Tomlinson, the Cardinals were in the market for bulk up front on the defensive line and Lopez brings that at 6-foot-2 and 312 pounds. He also brings a familiarity with the Cardinals' defensive scheme having played for Arizona in 2023 and 2024, the first two seasons that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who was retained from fired head coach Jonathan Gannon's staff, held the same role.

Lopez was a full-time starter in 2024 and started five of 14 games in 2023 for Arizona.

Casey Kreiter, LS

What it means: Kreiter has been steady and consistent, and takes the place of longtime Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer. The Cardinals already brought back their punter, Blake Gillikin, and kicker, Chad Ryland, so Kreiter rounds out Arizona's special teams room.

Starling Thomas V, CB

Thomas signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals.

What it means: Thomas missed all of the 2025 season with an ACL injury. He started 15 of 17 games in 2024 and played at a high level when he was on the field. Getting Thomas back will give Arizona a deep rotation at cornerback along with Will Johnson, Max Melton, Garrett Williams and Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is also coming back from an injury.

Jonah Williams, DE

Williams signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals.

What it means: Williams joins a deep edge rusher room that will be looked upon to rush the passer better than it did last season. Williams had three sacks for the Saints in 2025 while playing in a rotational role. He'll fit the same role in Arizona and join the likes of Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, BJ Ojulari and Jordan Burch.

Elijah Wilkinson, OT

Wilkinson signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals.

What it means: Wilkinson is back in Arizona, where he played in 2023. He'll compete to be Arizona's starting right tackle, which is currently an open job with Arizona letting Jonah Williams go in free agency. Wilkinson was the Falcons' starting right tackle last season and could slide into the job with relative ease, should he win the job.