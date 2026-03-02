Dolphins' new regime putting splash acquisitions in the past

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jon-Eric Sullivan knows how his team will be viewed entering the 2026 regular season.

The Miami Dolphins' first-year general manager took over a project that might require multiple offseasons to complete. The roster is thin, lacking depth in some areas and starting-caliber talent in others. The Dolphins have roughly 30 impending free agents and about $4 million of salary cap space -- all with eight draft picks for a team looking to reset its cultural foundation.

And that's before mentioning a potentially $99 million decision regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the NFL's second-hardest schedule looming.

Sullivan said he understands what Miami is facing. Despite what looks like a rebuilding season, the Dolphins are intent on competing -- and ignoring the words typically associated with teams in their position.

"We want to build a culture of competitiveness. Competitiveness in every room," Sullivan said. "When we line up to play, we're here to compete. You guys may label us Week 1 as the underdog, good chance you will. But understand, we're here to compete and we're here to win, and that has to start immediately regardless of what the roster looks like.

"So understand all the R words: retool, rebuild, refocus -- I don't like that. I think that gives the connotation of, 'Hey, look, we're mailing it in this year.' ... That's 100% not what's going on. We're here to compete and play our ass off and try to win football games as we build this thing out."

Sullivan's first roster moves were eye-catching, releasing wide receiver Tyreek Hill and linebacker Bradley Chubb in an effort to get "younger and cheaper." Doing so created a considerable need at edge rusher, which was a position of strength for Miami entering last season.

Cornerbacks Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas and Kader Kohou are also free agents, signifying the team's other biggest need.

"The edge rusher position right now, we need to fill that room up," first-year coach Jeff Hafley said. "There's not many left on the roster right now, so not many to evaluate. So we have to obviously add some depth there. There's some good pieces in place that I'm really excited to work with, and the same with the cornerbacks. There's some guys that have played football, there's some youth there obviously, so [I'm] excited to have those guys compete as well."

Sullivan mentioned Jason Marshall Jr. and JuJu Brents as two players in the cornerbacks room whom he's excited about, and edge rusher Chop Robinson as a player he's looking to mold into a leader this coming season.

Jon-Eric Sullivan, left, and Jeff Hafley, right, are prepared to experience for growing pains in 2026. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

But there's no big name coming to help stabilize either position, Sullivan said. Miami will have to focus on the secondary waves of free agency and the draft to fill out its roster holes.

"We're going to have to allocate every avenue of player acquisition as we build this thing out, especially Year 1," Sullivan said. "We're not going to be big shoppers in free agency, but we'll have an opportunity to add a role player, too, that can come in and help us win. And we have the draft, and then we're going to have the undrafted free agency process where we're going to have to sign a big class.

"Then we're going to have the 53-man roster cut, and then you got practice squad steals -- we're going to have to churn this thing, and we only have eight picks as it stands today. We're going to have to be very creative in the way we go about finding pieces."

Miami's roster, despite its shortcomings, is not devoid of talent. Running back De'Von Achane was a first-time Pro Bowler last season after rushing for a career-high 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks led the NFL in tackles, and center Aaron Brewer was a finalist for the league's inaugural Protector of the Year award.

Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington "will help this team win games," Sullivan said, and although he's willing to listen to offers for any player, Miami isn't in position to start letting go of its foundational players.

"The right way to approach that is, there are players that we see as building blocks as we move down the road," he said. "My job as the general manager is if the phone rings, I have to listen. Any player is tradeable at a certain price, but there are certain guys that we definitely want to be part of the long-term future that are on this roster currently that we think are the right kind of guys.

"They're wired the right way, they infuse the locker room with the right kind of grit, toughness, leadership that you're looking for, and they're good players on the field."

Hafley said that he's "excited" to begin the process with the Dolphins and that both he and Sullivan have expressed patience.

The splash acquisitions the Dolphins have made in recent offseasons are in the past. Under Sullivan, Miami hopes to be deliberate with its rebuild -- even if he's not willing to use that term.

"We have a bit of an uphill climb. We'll do it the right way," Sullivan said. "What I want to do is build a foundation that's my responsibility, something that's sustainable over time. We're not looking for quick fixes here. We're looking to build something that will last over time, and I think you got to go. You do that with discipline, long-term vision and focus at the forefront of everything you do."