Steelers 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Michael Pittman joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and reflects on his time in Indianapolis as he looks forward to playing with the Steelers. (1:14)

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NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a swap of late-round draft picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The physical and reliable Pittman will pair with DK Metcalf and gives Aaron Rodgers -- should he opt to return for the 2026 season -- a veteran who has had at least 65 catches in each of the past five seasons.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent deal by the Steelers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jump to a player:

Dean | Dowdle | Homer

Samuel | Johnston | Savage

Brisker | Joseph-Day

Jamel Dean, CB

The Steelers agree to a three-year, $36.75 million deal with the cornerback.

What it means: The Steelers' search for a cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. continues with the addition of Dean, who put up a solid season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025.

Dean had three interceptions in 14 starts last season, his most productive season as a pro since being selected by the Bucs in the third round of the 2019 draft. He also scored his second pick-six with a 55-yard return against the New York Jets in Week 3. The Steelers re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. just before the negotiation period opened, and this signing further upgrades and fortifies the position.

A third-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2019 out of Auburn, Jamel Dean was the last remaining cornerback from Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship team. Jonathan Dyer/Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle, RB

The Steelers are signing the running back to a two-year, $12.25 million deal, NFL Network reported Monday.

What it means: Dowdle, 27, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, first with the Dallas Cowboys and then with the Carolina Panthers. Dowdle was a must-add addition for the Steelers after losing team MVP Kenneth Gainwell to the Buccaneers in free agency, but he's a much different type of running back. While Gainwell was prolific in the receiving game, Dowdle is a more pure, physical runner.

Dowdle has familiarity with coach Mike McCarthy's scheme from his time in Dallas, and he'll join a running back room that also includes the uber-physical Jaylen Warren and 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson.