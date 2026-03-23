Steelers 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.
The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.
On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a swap of late-round draft picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The physical and reliable Pittman will pair with DK Metcalf and gives Aaron Rodgers -- should he opt to return for the 2026 season -- a veteran who has had at least 65 catches in each of the past five seasons.
Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent deal by the Steelers and how each will impact the upcoming season:
Jump to a player:
Dean | Dowdle | Homer
Samuel | Johnston | Savage
Brisker | Joseph-Day
Jamel Dean, CB
The Steelers agree to a three-year, $36.75 million deal with the cornerback.
What it means: The Steelers' search for a cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. continues with the addition of Dean, who put up a solid season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025.
Dean had three interceptions in 14 starts last season, his most productive season as a pro since being selected by the Bucs in the third round of the 2019 draft. He also scored his second pick-six with a 55-yard return against the New York Jets in Week 3. The Steelers re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. just before the negotiation period opened, and this signing further upgrades and fortifies the position.
Rico Dowdle, RB
The Steelers are signing the running back to a two-year, $12.25 million deal, NFL Network reported Monday.
What it means: Dowdle, 27, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, first with the Dallas Cowboys and then with the Carolina Panthers. Dowdle was a must-add addition for the Steelers after losing team MVP Kenneth Gainwell to the Buccaneers in free agency, but he's a much different type of running back. While Gainwell was prolific in the receiving game, Dowdle is a more pure, physical runner.
Dowdle has familiarity with coach Mike McCarthy's scheme from his time in Dallas, and he'll join a running back room that also includes the uber-physical Jaylen Warren and 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson.
Jaquan Brisker, S
The Steelers signed the former Bear to a one-year,$5.5 million deal.
What it means: When healthy, the 2022 second-round pick out of Penn State was a consistent starter for the Bears. Last season, the Pittsburgh native started all 17 games and recorded one interception.
Brisker, who has played both in the box and deep throughout his career, is a physical player but has a history of concussions after suffering three in his first three NFL seasons. The secondary was an area the Steelers needed to add to this offseason, and Brisker helps shore up that position along with the earlier addition of Darnell Savage.
Sebastian Joseph-Day, DL
The Steelers signed the former Titan to a two-year, $11 million deal, including $6 million this year.
What it means: Joseph-Day brings position flexibility to the Steelers' line, having experience at defensive end and nose tackle. He could provide depth behind Cameron Heyward and Derrick Harmon, or bolster the nose tackle behind Keeanu Benton.
The Steelers' defensive line dealt with a slew of injuries to its rotational players last season, and this signing fortifies that group and improves the run defense.
Asante Samuel Jr., CB
The 26-year-old cornerback is set to re-sign on a one-year, $4 million deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
What it means: The Steelers made a low-risk move last season by signing Samuel to the practice squad after he was medically cleared after spinal fusion surgery last April. The move not only paid off in the short term as the Steelers got crucial depth at the position down the stretch, but they also got a deal done to keep him in the building before he hit free agency. Samuel showed he can be a valuable option with three starts and an interception late last season.
Cameron Johnston, P
The Steelers and the punter agree to a one-year deal.
What it means: Though Johnston wasn't with the Steelers in 2025, he's not unfamiliar to the organization. He was slated to be the team's starter in 2024 before suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 1. He returned to compete with Corliss Waitman for the job in 2025, but Waitman, now a free agent, won the job out of training camp.
Johnston wound up playing three games for the Buffalo Bills before he landed on injured reserve. He then punted one game for the Giants. Before his injury in Buffalo, Johnston averaged 44 yards per punt, and Waitman averaged 45.5 per punt in Pittsburgh last season.
Darnell Savage, S
The safety and the Steelers are agreeing to a one-year deal.
What it means: Savage, a 2019 first-round pick by the Packers, is likely a depth piece for the Steelers' secondary. Savage split 2025 between three teams in Buffalo, Jacksonville and the Commanders. He's played both free safety and strong safety, and that versatility will be valuable in the Steelers' back end.
He was productive in Green Bay where he started 69 of 72 games over five seasons and recorded nine interceptions and one pick-6. Savage joins a secondary that also includes Jalen Ramsey, DeShon Elliott and Joey Porter Jr.
Travis Homer, RB
The Steelers and the running back have agreed to a deal.
What it means: Homer had just seven carries in three seasons with the Bears, but he was a core special teamer and played at least 61% of special teams snaps in each of his past three seasons.
The Steelers lost several special teamers in free agency, including captain Miles Killebrew, and Homer will be a boost to that group. He could also be an option at kick returner, which the Steelers need after losing both punt returner Calvin Austin III and kick returner Kenneth Gainwell.