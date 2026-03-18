Browns 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

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NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

The Houston Texans traded right tackle Tytus Howard to Cleveland in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Raiders, and the Browns then signed Howard to a three-year extension.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Cleveland Browns and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jump to a player:

Epenesa | Thomas | Wallace

Johnson | E. Jenkins | Davis

T. Jenkins | Williams | Stoll

Zion Johnson, G

The guard and Cleveland reached agreement on a three-year, $49.5 million deal that includes $32.4 million guaranteed, agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox told Schefter.

What it means: The Browns were going to spend this offseason retooling their offensive line with four Week 1 starters hitting free agency. A week after agreeing to terms with the Texans on a trade for tackle Tytus Howard, Cleveland addresses its interior line with Johnson.

The 26-year-old struggled this past season as a pass blocker -- fifth-lowest pass block win rate among guards -- but registered the second-best run block win rate. The latter should be a welcome sight to first-year coach Todd Monken, who wants to replicate the elite run game he produced while he was offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Zion Johnson played 100% of the Los Angeles Chargers offensive snaps -- except in Week 18 when coach Jim Harbaugh benched most starters. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Elgton Jenkins, OL

The Browns have agreed to terms with the former Packers offensive lineman on a two-year deal worth $24 million, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: The Browns made their third external acquisition in Jenkins, quickly agreeing to terms with him after his release from the Packers. Jenkins made two Pro Bowl teams at left guard in 2020 and 2022, but he most recently played at center in 2025 before sustaining a season-ending leg fracture in November.

With left guard Zion Johnson already on board, Jenkins could slot into the center position vacated by Ethan Pocic, who is a free agent. Jenkins registered a pass block win rate (94.4%) this past season that was tied for 16th out of 31 centers. His run block win rate (70.6%) ranked 15th among centers.

Elgton Jenkins, 30, is the third external acquisition the Browns have made at offensive line this offseason. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

AJ Epenesa, DE

The former Bills defensive end is signing a one-year deal with the Browns worth up to $5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: After losing backup defensive end Cameron Thomas to the Falcons, the Browns add depth with Epenesa. His 8.7% pressure rate last season was slightly higher than Browns defensive end Alex Wright (8.6%), who, aside from Myles Garrett, played the most snaps of any Cleveland edge defender.

Teven Jenkins, OL

The Browns have re-signed the 28-year-old.

What it means: The Browns re-signed Jenkins, who started four games at right guard late in the 2025 season. Jenkins also logged snaps at left tackle, left guard and right tackle.

In his limited action, Jenkins registered a pass block win rate at guard (94.4%) that would have ranked 17th last season if he had enough snaps to qualify. His run block win rate at guard (65.6%) would have been fifth worst. Jenkins took over for Wyatt Teller, who will not return to Cleveland next season, after a midseason benching. Now, there's a chance Jenkins, a 2021 second-round pick, could be the Browns' full-time starter at right guard in 2026.

Kalia Davis, DT

Cleveland signed the former 49er to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, per NFL Network.

What it means: The Browns add depth along their defensive line with the signing of Davis. The 2022 sixth-round pick has 1.5 career sacks, but he played the run well in his 17 starts last season.

Davis recorded a run stop win rate (37%) that ranked 19th out of all defensive linemen and was one spot behind Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham. Cleveland's run defense struggled a bit in the aftermath of Maliek Collins' season-ending quad injury late in the season, so this could be good insurance behind him.

Quincy Williams, LB

The Browns agreed to terms with the linebacker to a two-year deal.

What it means: The Browns moved quickly to replace Devin Bush, the lone defensive starter hitting free agency, after he agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears. In signing Williams, Cleveland reunites him with new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who coached Williams in New York and Jacksonville. That relationship should allow for an easy transition next to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger.

Jack Stoll, TE

The Browns and the former Saints tight end have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

What it means: With longtime stalwart David Njoku not returning to Cleveland in 2026, the Browns found another tight end to pair with Harold Fannin Jr., who led the team in receiving as a rookie.

Stoll, 28, has not recorded more than 123 receiving yards in a season, and he is known more for being a blocker; 81% of his snaps have come from an inline alignment. Monken uses a lot of two-tight-end sets, so Stoll can take over the inline snaps vacated by Njoku and continue to allow Fannin to move around on the field.

The Browns get additional help at tight end by adding Jack Stoll. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

Daniel Thomas, S

The Browns agree to a two-year deal with the safety.

What it means: The Browns add a potential core special teams contributor in Thomas, who played the fourth-most snaps (233) on the Lions' unit in 2025.

Cleveland's coverage unit has struggled the past few seasons, and a few experienced vets from last season remain unsigned, so Thomas could step into that role under new special teams coordinator Byron Storer.

Tylan Wallace, WR

The Browns have agreed to terms with the former Ravens receiver.

What it means: Cleveland agreed to terms with Wallace, a 2021 fourth-round pick, reuniting him with Monken. Wallace caught just 22 passes in five seasons in Baltimore but carved out a steady role as a special teams contributor, with experience as a gunner and returner.