Source: Cowboys pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku has hip surgery

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku underwent hip surgery to repair a labrum tear five weeks ago, but he could be out until the start of training camp, according to a source.

With the Cowboys transitioning to a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Christian Parker, that is not the best of news for Ezeiruaku, who projects to be an outside linebacker, although he should be able to take part in the walkthroughs in the spring and June minicamp.

The Cowboys selected Ezeiruaku in the second round last year. While he had just two sacks, coach Brian Schottenheimer said he believes Ezeiruaku, who led college football with 17.5 sacks in his final year at Boston College, can be a star.

Ezeiruaku was credited with 40 tackles and a forced fumble in his first season with the Cowboys. His seven tackles for loss led the defense and his 43 quarterback pressures were second most.

The Cowboys figure to be in the market for pass-rushing help through the draft and free agency. The Cowboys have cooled some on bringing back last year's leader in sacks, Jadeveon Clowney, as they look for better fits in Parker's scheme.

Besides Ezeiruaku, the only other pass rusher remaining from last year's 53-man roster is James Houston. Dante Fowler, Sam Williams and Payton Turner are set to become unrestricted free agents.