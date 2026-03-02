What the David Montgomery trade means for Texans, Lions

Texans general manager Nick Caserio joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss quarterback C.J. Stroud as well as the GM's approach the NFL combine. (2:13)

They say all good things must come to an end. In Detroit, the "Sonic & Knuckles" era is now over.

With running back David Montgomery being traded to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-rounder, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions will look to feature Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs more as the lead back. Montgomery is in line to enter the 2026 season as the No. 1 back for Houston.

Montgomery, known as "Knuckles" for his strength, and Gibbs, aka "Sonic" because of his speed, made NFL history together after being nicknamed for the 1990s video game characters.

The duo set the NFL record for the most games with a touchdown scored by a running back duo in league history (15), but they will now begin a new journey.

The Texans had an eventful day on the trade market, sending away their best offensive lineman in Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick and then bolstering their running back room.

Houston had a lackluster rushing attack last season, ranking 22nd in rushing yards per game (108). The Texans were led by rookie Woody Marks with 703 yards, with him overtaking late free agency add Nick Chubb midseason. Neither was supposed to be the starter as Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon missed the season with an unexpected foot injury that never healed.

After the season finished, it was clear the Texans didn't think that room was good enough to get the offense to the physical downhill style they're targeting. Adding Montgomery provides some clarity on how Houston will move forward in the offseason.

Taking a closer look, NFL Nation reporters D.J. Bien-Aime and Eric Woodyard answer three big questions about Monday's moves, including a look at the broader scope. National reporter Jeremy Fowler also weighs in on what he's hearing from around the league, and senior fantasy analyst Eric Karabell gives insight on the domino effect this move could have.

David Montgomery will have a chance to fight for the No. 1 running back spot in Houston. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

What does this move signify for the future of the Lions' RB room?

It's no secret. This move shows that Gibbs is their No. 1 guy. The writing was on the wall last season when Montgomery's role was reduced as Gibbs took on a larger workload.

Gibbs is off to a historic start in Detroit, with 49 touchdowns through his first three seasons -- the most in league history -- and the Lions will continue to build on that under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

This season will also mark Year 2 of Gibbs' NFL partnership with Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice, who previously coached and recruited Gibbs from 2020 to 2021 at Georgia Tech before Gibbs transferred to Alabama for the 2022 season.

Gibbs has called Choice one of the greatest influences on his football career and is counting on his mentorship to help him take an even larger role in the backfield to bolster his confidence for the future.

Gibbs says he's still not satisfied and is confident that fans haven't witnessed the best version of him yet, despite accounting for 1,839 scrimmage yards (fifth most in the NFL) and 18 touchdowns (second most).

"I think it could be a good thing. That's how I look at it as a positive," Gibbs said of the season's frustrating end. "You learn from it. Learn as much as we can and fix mistakes going forward."-- Woodyard

Will the Texans continue to add to the RB room?

One of the biggest reasons why the Texans are redoing their running back room is because Houston is more than likely to move on from Mixon, who is in the final year of his contract, and Chubb becomes a free agent.

So the Texans will likely add more, but I think the future key contributors will be through the draft. Initially the Texans were going to be in the Kenneth Walker III sweepstakes, but trading for Montgomery probably takes them out of pursuing Walker. -- Bien-Aime

Why are the Texans overhauling their offensive line?

Houston wants to pay their talent on defense as All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is up for a massive extension this offseason. So they have to get cheaper somewhere.

That's part of why they traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil last offseason, which led to them paying cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and nickel Jalen Pitre.

So expect them to be active in free agency to improve the offensive line but not be reckless as they'll be cost effective. -- Bien-Aime

What was the leaguewide interest in Montgomery?

Montgomery's market might as well have come with a "trade me" sign at last week's NFL combine.

Teams fully expected that Montgomery would welcome a change of scenery after his workload dipped for two consecutive seasons.

He had strong trade value because he's 28 years old and due a reasonable $6 million in 2026. Seattle was an option at one point. Washington is also looking for a good running back. But Houston GM Nick Caserio is among the league's most aggressive to make deals happen quickly, and the Texans were committed to adding Montgomery. -- Fowler

What does this trade mean for the fantasy value of Gibbs and Montgomery?

The trade clears Gibbs for more volume and production, and certainly one can now make the case for him as the first running back -- perhaps player at any position -- off the PPR draft board for 2026. After all, Gibbs was already a top-three PPR RB the past two seasons. More touches would be exciting for all.

Montgomery's stock is up, too. Expect the Texans to utilize the seven-year veteran on early downs and certainly near the goal line. Do not expect double-digit touchdowns, because that's a lot, and the Texans are certainly not the Lions' equal in terms of offensive talent, scheme, creativity or coaching. However, prior to this move, we could not make a case for Montgomery, the No. 27 PPR RB scorer last season, as even a safe RB3 for 2026 drafts. Now we can dream about top-20 positional production. -- Karabell