NFL free agency 2026: All signings for AFC, NFC teams

Most of the NFL free agency frenzy happened before players were able to officially sign on 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, with a number of eye-popping deals being agreed upon ahead of or during the legal negotiation window.
Trey Hendrickson (Ravens), Tyler Linderbaum (Raiders), Riq Woolen (Eagles), Tua Tagovailoa (Falcons), Geno Smith (Jets) and Romeo Doubs (Patriots) are among the biggest names to switch teams so far. While, Khalil Mack (Chargers), Daniel Jones (Colts), Rashid Shaheed (Seahawks) are returning to their teams.
Below is a team-by-team look at impact signings for all 32 teams. ESPN's grades on the biggest deals and our rankings of the top available players will continue to be updated until 2025 NFL free agency careens to a stop.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
The Bills QB room gained another Allen. With Josh Allen not missing a start since his rookie season, that stability helps bring in someone such as Kyle Allen (last start in 2022).
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins presumably have their quarterback for at least the next season or two having signed QB Malik Willis from Green Bay.
New England Patriots
Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker comes over from the AFC East rival Jets hopefully to bolster the interior of the Patriots' offensive line.
New York Jets
The Jets struck early and often, all on the defensive side, bringing in five free agents including linebacker Demario Davis and trading for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore reached a four-year, $112 million agreement with Trey Hendrickson on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, which capped a surprising turn of events that has captured the attention of the league over the past 24 hours after rescinding their offer on Maxx Crosby.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are hoping defensive end Boye Mafe can translate his top-10 pass rush win rate into more actual sack production than the two he had last season for the Super Bowl champion Seahawks.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns ponied up nearly $50 million over three years for guard Zion Johnson, who's one of the NFL's best run blockers.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cornerback Jamel Dean should start; Rico Dowdle will fill the void left by Kenneth Gainwell at running back.
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
Safety Reed Blankenship comes over after spending three years as a full-time starter for the Eagles.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts re-signed Alec Pierce just before they agreed to trade No. 1 wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers, meaning Pierce's role is likely to expand significantly.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars hung on to cornerback Montaric Brown, a seventh-round pick in 2022 who has become a starter.
Tennessee Titans
Slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (four years, $78 million) should be a perfect fit with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll because they spent two productive seasons together with the Giants.
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
The Broncos have been busy re-signing their own free agents, including leading rusher J.K. Dobbins.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs desperately needed to find a clear upgrade at the running back position. By signing Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, they found the right guy.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders and Tyler Linderbaum agreed on a record deal for a center -- $81 million over three years.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have made moves to revamp their offensive line, bringing in Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and Trevor Penning.
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Safety Jalen Thompson should provide immediate help after spending five seasons as a starter for the Cardinals.
New York Giants
The Giants acquired Isaiah Likely, adding a strong option for young quarterback Jaxson Dart to offset the loss of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have ranked up on one-year deals so far, signing cornerback Riq Woolen, tight end Johnny Mundt and re-signing tight end Grant Calcaterra.
Washington Commanders
Washington badly needs more bodies at the cornerback position -- so, Amik Robertson agrees to a two-year deal for $16 million, with $9.3 million guaranteed.
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
The Bears moved quickly after the surprising retirement of Drew Dalman and sent a 2027 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for center Garrett Bradbury.
Detroit Lions
Isiah Pacheco comes over from the Chiefs to fill the void at running back left by David Montgomery.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers are keeping center Sean Rhyan with a three-year deal for $33 million.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are rewarding inside linebacker Eric Wilson with a three year deal for $22.5 million after his breakout 2025 season.
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons will bring back wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who started his NFL career in Atlanta.
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers made a big splash, agreeing to a deal with former Eagles defensive end Jaelan Phillips for $120 million over four years.
New Orleans Saints
Travis Etienne Jr. comes over from the Jaguars after agreeing to a four-year deal and is the heir apparent in the backfield to Alvin Kamara.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs agreed to two-year deals with two veterans who could make an immediate impact, former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone and former Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell.
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have made a few important moves bringing in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and running back Tyler Allgeier on two-year deals and guard Isaac Seumalo on a three-year deal.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams have re-signed familiar faces in tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Kam Curl.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have bolstered their offense by bringing in wide receiver Mike Evans and tackle Vederian Lowe.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks have brought back Rashid Shaheed and Josh Jobe on a three-year deals from their Super Bowl-winning team.
