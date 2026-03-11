NFL free agency 2026: All signings for AFC, NFC teams

Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Ravens signing Trey Hendrickson after backing out of trading for Maxx Crosby. (1:49)

Stephen A. gives props to Ravens for signing Trey Hendrickson (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Most of the NFL free agency frenzy happened before players were able to officially sign on 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, with a number of eye-popping deals being agreed upon ahead of or during the legal negotiation window.

Trey Hendrickson (Ravens), Tyler Linderbaum (Raiders), Riq Woolen (Eagles), Tua Tagovailoa (Falcons), Geno Smith (Jets) and Romeo Doubs (Patriots) are among the biggest names to switch teams so far. While, Khalil Mack (Chargers), Daniel Jones (Colts), Rashid Shaheed (Seahawks) are returning to their teams.

Below is a team-by-team look at impact signings for all 32 teams. ESPN's grades on the biggest deals and our rankings of the top available players will continue to be updated until 2025 NFL free agency careens to a stop.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

The Bills QB room gained another Allen. With Josh Allen not missing a start since his rookie season, that stability helps bring in someone such as Kyle Allen (last start in 2022).

The Dolphins presumably have their quarterback for at least the next season or two having signed QB Malik Willis from Green Bay.

Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker comes over from the AFC East rival Jets hopefully to bolster the interior of the Patriots' offensive line.

Reiss: Analysis of every Patriots signing

The Jets struck early and often, all on the defensive side, bringing in five free agents including linebacker Demario Davis and trading for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Cimini: Analysis of every Jets signing

AFC NORTH

Baltimore reached a four-year, $112 million agreement with Trey Hendrickson on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, which capped a surprising turn of events that has captured the attention of the league over the past 24 hours after rescinding their offer on Maxx Crosby.

Hensley: Analysis of every Ravens signing

The Bengals are hoping defensive end Boye Mafe can translate his top-10 pass rush win rate into more actual sack production than the two he had last season for the Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Baby: Analysis of every Bengals signing

The Browns ponied up nearly $50 million over three years for guard Zion Johnson, who's one of the NFL's best run blockers.

Cornerback Jamel Dean should start; Rico Dowdle will fill the void left by Kenneth Gainwell at running back.

Pryor: Analysis of every Steelers signing

AFC SOUTH

Safety Reed Blankenship comes over after spending three years as a full-time starter for the Eagles.

The Colts re-signed Alec Pierce just before they agreed to trade No. 1 wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers, meaning Pierce's role is likely to expand significantly.

Holder: Analysis of every Colts signing

The Jaguars hung on to cornerback Montaric Brown, a seventh-round pick in 2022 who has become a starter.

DiRocco: Analysis of every Jaguars signing

Slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (four years, $78 million) should be a perfect fit with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll because they spent two productive seasons together with the Giants.

Davenport: Analysis of every Titans signing

AFC WEST

The Broncos have been busy re-signing their own free agents, including leading rusher J.K. Dobbins.

Legwold: Analysis of every Broncos signing

The Chiefs desperately needed to find a clear upgrade at the running back position. By signing Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, they found the right guy.

Taylor: Analysis of every Chiefs signing

The Raiders and Tyler Linderbaum agreed on a record deal for a center -- $81 million over three years.

McFadden: Analysis of every Raiders signing

The Chargers have made moves to revamp their offensive line, bringing in Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange and Trevor Penning.

Rhim: Analysis of every Chargers signing

NFC EAST

Safety Jalen Thompson should provide immediate help after spending five seasons as a starter for the Cardinals.

Archer: Analysis of every Cowboys signing

The Giants acquired Isaiah Likely, adding a strong option for young quarterback Jaxson Dart to offset the loss of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

Raanan: Analysis of every Giants signing

The Eagles have ranked up on one-year deals so far, signing cornerback Riq Woolen, tight end Johnny Mundt and re-signing tight end Grant Calcaterra.

McManus: Analysis of every Eagles signing

Washington badly needs more bodies at the cornerback position -- so, Amik Robertson agrees to a two-year deal for $16 million, with $9.3 million guaranteed.

NFC NORTH

The Bears moved quickly after the surprising retirement of Drew Dalman and sent a 2027 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for center Garrett Bradbury.

Cronin: Analysis of every Bears signing

Isiah Pacheco comes over from the Chiefs to fill the void at running back left by David Montgomery.

Woodyard: Analysis of every Lions signing

The Packers are keeping center Sean Rhyan with a three-year deal for $33 million.

Demovsky: Analysis of every Packers signing

The Vikings are rewarding inside linebacker Eric Wilson with a three year deal for $22.5 million after his breakout 2025 season.

Seifert: Analysis of every Vikings signing

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons will bring back wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who started his NFL career in Atlanta.

Raimondi: Analysis of every Falcons signing

The Panthers made a big splash, agreeing to a deal with former Eagles defensive end Jaelan Phillips for $120 million over four years.

Newton: Analysis of every Panthers signing

Travis Etienne Jr. comes over from the Jaguars after agreeing to a four-year deal and is the heir apparent in the backfield to Alvin Kamara.

Terrell: Analysis of every Saints signing

The Bucs agreed to two-year deals with two veterans who could make an immediate impact, former Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone and former Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Laine: Analysis of every Buccaneers signing

NFC WEST

The Cardinals have made a few important moves bringing in wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and running back Tyler Allgeier on two-year deals and guard Isaac Seumalo on a three-year deal.

Weinfuss: Analysis of every Cardinals signing

The Rams have re-signed familiar faces in tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Kam Curl.

Barshop: Analysis of every Rams signing

The 49ers have bolstered their offense by bringing in wide receiver Mike Evans and tackle Vederian Lowe.

Wagoner: Analysis of every 49ers signing

The Seahawks have brought back Rashid Shaheed and Josh Jobe on a three-year deals from their Super Bowl-winning team.