49ers 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. Soon after, the Cowboys traded DT Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers for a 2026 third-round pick.

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the San Francisco 49ers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Mike Evans, WR

Evans has agreed to a three-year deal worth $60.4 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What the signing means: There was never any doubt that the Niners would strongly address wide receiver in free agency. But it's a bit of a surprise that a team that has been prioritizing youth and speed splashed big on a 32-year-old wideout coming off an injury-plagued season in which he played just eight games. Before that, Evans was one of the most consistently productive receivers in league history, posting 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards to start his career. Evans provides a big red zone target, but with Brandon Aiyuk and (probably) Jauan Jennings on the way out, the 49ers are far from done reshaping their receiver room this offseason.

Evans' fit in San Fran? 49ers bring leadership to WR room renovation

Dre Greenlaw, LB

Greenlaw returns to the 49ers on a one-year, $7.5M deal after spending 2025 with the Broncos.

What it means: Amidst the 49ers' mass free agent exodus last offseason, Greenlaw was the one player the team tried hardest to keep but ultimately couldn't. After just one year apart, the Niners and Greenlaw are back together. Greenlaw's lengthy injury history only got worse in his season in Denver where he played eight games after quad and hamstring injuries. Since suffering a torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII, Greenlaw has appeared in just 10 games. That brings inherent risk but this is a one-year deal with far less risk and Greenlaw gets a chance to reestablish himself alongside close friend and running mate Fred Warner in the place where he began his career. Anything the Niners get from Greenlaw in 2026 will be a bonus but if he's anything close to the player they once had, this could prove a significant addition to the defense.

Vederian Lowe, OT

Lowe agreed to sign a two-year, $12 million contract with $5.75 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

What the signing means: The 49ers have bigger fish to fry with star offensive tackle Trent Williams in need of a reworked contract, but in Lowe, they at least added some depth to a position that needs it. Lowe started 25 games in three seasons with New England, including four on the left side in 2025. Lowe projects as a swing tackle in San Francisco, working behind right tackle Colton McKivitz, though Lowe also could stick more on the left, with Austen Pleasants on the right. San Francisco still must figure out a contract solution for Williams and what to do at left guard, where it needs a starter.

Jake Tonges, TE

Tonges re-signed on a two-year, $8 million deal.

What it means: The Niners keep important depth at a position where it's needed as George Kittle recovers from a torn Achilles. Slated to be a restricted free agent this offseason, Tonges had his best NFL season in 2025. With Kittle battling injuries, Tonges admirably filled in with 34 catches for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Not bad for a player who had never recorded a reception in three previous regular seasons. This won't preclude the Niners from looking for more help at the position in the draft but Tonges is a reliable option who has a good rapport with QB Brock Purdy and earned a nice pay raise last year.

Brett Toth, C

Toth to sign a one-year deal.

What it means: Like with Lowe, the 49ers have spent a little money in the first few days of free agency to bolster their offensive line depth. While Lowe projects as a swing tackle, Toth should slot in as a swing player on the interior with the ability to play either guard spot and center. He has six career starts, including four last year for the Eagles. The Niners do have an opening at left guard and while Toth could compete for that spot, he's been at his best at center and figures to be the top backup for all three spots on the interior.

Eddy Pineiro, K

The 49ers re-signed Pineiro to a four-year contract days before he was set to become a free agent.

What the signing means: The 49ers should have long-term stability at a position that has lacked it since Robbie Gould's departure following the 2022 season. Former third-round pick Jake Moody simply didn't provide the consistency the Niners had hoped, with miscues showing up on some of the game's biggest stages. But Pineiro offered a strong approximation of Gould after joining the Niners in Week 2 last season. He went 28-of-29 on field goal attempts, and he ranks in the top three among kickers in field goal percentage since 2000. Kyle Shanahan doesn't like having to worry about the kicker spot, and Pineiro should provide the San Francisco coach peace of mind in 2026 and beyond.