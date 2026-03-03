Steelers free agency primer: Their own and potential targets

Steelers general manager Omar Khan joins Rich Eisen to discuss the team's plans at quarterback regarding Will Howard and the potential return of Aaron Rodgers. (2:39)

INDIANAPOLIS -- A year ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't land their free agency headliner until June 5, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract just before the team's mandatory minicamp. This time around, though, the Steelers are hopeful they'll have the bulk of their free agency class wrapped up well before June.

"I don't really want to say it has to be done by then, would like to have an idea, but it just isn't going to go like it did last year," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said when asked if Rodgers would have a decision by the official start of free agency on March 11.

"... The circumstances are a little different, just conversations we had. I think neither side wants to have this drag on like it did last year."

While the Steelers await Rodgers' decision, they have other moves to make of their own. Not only do they have about a week to get deals done with their own players who will hit free agency when the new league year opens, but they'll also scour the market for players to fill positional needs ahead of next month's NFL draft (April 23-25, ESPN/ABC).

With the NFL's salary cap ballooning to $301.2 million for 2026, the Steelers are projected to have more than $40 million in salary cap space, meaning they should have the flexibility to sign a number of players -- either their own or others'.

Pittsburgh is set to have 26 free agents hit the market, including Rodgers. He's arguably the biggest domino of this year's Steelers class of free agents, but other decisions will also make a significant impact. Let's take a look:

Five Steelers who will be free agents

Guard Isaac Seumalo, a 10-year veteran, is set to be a free agent after three seasons in Pittsburgh. Although he was a steady starter throughout his tenure, Seumalo could be enticed by a strong market outside of Pittsburgh. The Steelers could opt to save money by letting Seumalo, who won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, walk and instead plan on slotting 2023 seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson into the starting lineup.

Known for his versatility, Anderson spent most of the 2025 season as the team's extra lineman in jumbo packages, but he also made seven starts as Seumalo dealt with injuries. The Steelers could also fortify the interior of the line by targeting a guard in the draft.

Although Seumalo appears poised to depart, the Steelers have expressed a desire to retain running back Kenneth Gainwell, who earned team MVP honors in his first season in Pittsburgh.

"Kenny was great to have around, and he knows we want him back, and we've been in communication with his people," Khan said.

A year ago, Gainwell signed a one-year, $1.79 million deal to join the Steelers, but the cost to sign him will likely be much higher this time around after he put together a season with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and a career-high eight total touchdowns.

Also on offense, wide receiver Calvin Austin III presents a tough decision for the Steelers. Though coach Mike McCarthy's West Coast-style offense prioritizes big-bodied wide receivers, Austin is more than a smaller, speedy threat.

In 2025, Austin spent more time lining up outside (52%) than in the slot (43%), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Austin was also one of the Steelers' primary punt returners. That versatility -- and his presence as a locker room glue guy -- makes him valuable, especially for a team with three wide receivers currently under contract for 2026 in DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek. Although Wilson was inactive for four of the five final regular-season games and the wild-card game, the Steelers don't intend to part with the 2024 third-round pick, a source familiar with the team's plans indicated to ESPN.

"Roman's a talented player, and I expect him to contribute," Khan said. "The coaching staff is excited to work with him. In his rookie year, he got hurt, and that was a little bit of a setback. And last year, the opportunities didn't come as everybody would like, but I think he's got a good future."

Defensively, the Steelers have a handful of free agents, but look for them to prioritize fortifying the secondary. A league source indicated the Steelers aren't planning to move on from Jalen Ramsey, who offers valuable upside as a nickel, but there are still plenty of holes to fill.

The primary need is finding a running mate for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Although free agent James Pierre isn't likely to be the answer, the former undrafted free agent was a valuable player late in the season as injuries hit the secondary. He started five games late in the season and grabbed an interception in the Week 14 win against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers could keep him in the fold as they build out the rest of the defense under new coordinator Patrick Graham.

One other cornerback to keep an eye on is Asante Samuel Jr., who joined the Steelers midway through the season after recovering from spinal fusion surgery. A 2021 second-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel played in six games for the Steelers and started three. He had one interception and recorded 10 total tackles.

Neither Samuel nor Pierre is likely to command an expensive contract, which Khan said makes it possible for the Steelers to bring both back, and Pittsburgh could also add to the position with a premium draft pick.

"We'll see how it shakes out," Khan said of Pierre and Samuel.

Other needs to be addressed

If Rodgers doesn't return for another season, the Steelers' most pressing need will be at the quarterback position. But don't expect Pittsburgh to be a major player in the free agent or quarterback trade market.

A year ago, the Steelers balked at Justin Fields' terms, and he wound up going to the New York Jets on a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. Fields is a likely cut candidate this time around as the Jets continue to search for their franchise quarterback, but with former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith having departed for Ohio State, a reunion for Fields and Pittsburgh seems unlikely. The Steelers also don't appear likely to explore adding Arizona's Kyler Murray, Atlanta's Kirk Cousins or Miami's Tua Tagovailoa in part because of the cost to sign them, injury history and inconsistency.

The class of true free agent quarterbacks is thin with Daniel Jones as the best available QB, but he's likely to remain in Indianapolis. Malik Willis, who appeared in four games and started one in Green Bay last season, is also a free agent, but the small sample size of game action last season coupled with the quarterback demand will likely price signing him out of the Steelers' range.

Beyond quarterback, the Steelers could explore the free agent market to add a veteran interior lineman if Seumalo opts to continue his career elsewhere. The team could also consider an experienced tackle such as Jets left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker as 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones continues to recover from a "significant" neck injury sustained midseason.

And, of course, the Steelers need to add to the wide receiver position, but with a strong class of wide receivers in the upcoming draft, the Steelers don't necessarily need to spend big to acquire one in free agency.

Defensively, the Steelers' strength is the defensive line, but they await a decision from longtime captain Cameron Heyward on his future that could significantly alter the makeup of the group. Heyward, who turns 37 on May 6, is under contract through 2027 with $4.9 million guaranteed left on his deal. Even if Heyward spurned retirement for another season, the Steelers could look to add depth on the defensive line to help 2025 first-rounder Derrick Harmon and 2023 second-rounder Keeanu Benton.