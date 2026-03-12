Patriots 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that Romeo Doubs is heading to the Patriots and explains what that now means for A.J. Brown's chances of heading to New England. (1:41)

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the New England Patriots and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Doubs was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Romeo Doubs, WR

Doubs is signing a four-year deal worth up to $80 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

What it means: The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Doubs represents the Patriots' big swing in free agency to give QB Drake Maye a top weapon. That would presumably rule out a trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown at this time. Doubs, 25, is coming off a season in which he totaled 55 catches for 724 yards and six TDs for the Green Bay Packers.

Doubs joins a depth chart with Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III. He has excelled as a possession-type receiver, showing up on third down and in the red zone. Doubs was suspended by the Packers for one game in the 2024 season -- when he missed two days of practice and meetings -- which is something that the Patriots surely vetted when considering how he would fit into their team culture.

Vera-Tucker agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Patriots, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: After the Patriots agreed to trade starting center Garrett Bradbury to the Bears for a 2027 fifth-round pick, it opened the door to move Jared Wilson from left guard to center -- and bumped left guard up the list of team needs. Enter Vera-Tucker. The Patriots are banking on his return to health to slot him between Will Campbell at left tackle and Wilson at center, which would solidify the protection in front of quarterback Drake Maye. The team still has fourth-year player Ben Brown as a top interior backup and could also use one of its 11 draft picks at the position to continue to build depth and competition, which has been one of the team's offseason goals.

The Patriots agreed to a three-year, $39.5 million contract with Jones, according to NFL Network.

What it means: One offseason priority was to address the edge and pass rush, and Jones (6-foot-3, 281 pounds) is a step in that direction. The Patriots saw him twice last season -- first as a Titan and later as a Raven -- and Jones registered a sack of quarterback Drake Maye in each game.

Jones, 29, is entering his eighth NFL season. He played at Ohio State and was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2019 draft. His addition sparks a question on whether the Patriots will also bring back edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, who is lighter and quicker than Jones but not as sturdy at the line of scrimmage.

Kevin Byard III, S

Byard agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Patriots.

What it means: Byard played for Mike Vrabel with the Titans (2018-2023), so his transition to the Patriots should be a smooth one. The 32-year-old is considered a consummate pro; he's always available and still has high-end range as evidenced by his 36 career interceptions -- seven of which came last season with the Bears. Byard has played 164 regular-season games (155 starts) and adds an experienced presence to the safeties room alongside impressive 2025 fourth-round pick Craig Woodson, who led the defense in snaps played as a rookie. Byard's signing foreshadowed the news that safety Jaylinn Hawkins was leaving for the Baltimore Ravens.

Reggie Gilliam, FB

Gilliam agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $12 million with $6 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

What it means: The 6-foot, 244-pound Gilliam is a physical tone-setter who should help in the running game on offense and on special teams. His smash-mouth style of play, and the Patriots identifying him early in free agency, highlights how the coaching staff pinpointed that as a missing ingredient in 2025. Gilliam will earn $4.4 million in 2026, which reflects how the Patriots view him as a roster lock in his seventh NFL season.

Gilliam played 21% of the offensive snaps in Buffalo last season and 77% on special teams. His presence could challenge second-year player Jack Westover to stick on the roster.

Julian Hill, TE

Hill is signing a three-year deal that is worth up to $18 million, according to a source.

What it means: The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Hill, who enters his fourth NFL season after breaking into the league undrafted out of Campbell, was not tendered as a restricted free agent. The Patriots obviously see something in him to give him a three-year deal. He has played in 45 games (26 starts) over three years in Miami, where he was valued by former coach Mike McDaniel for his toughness and blocking ability. Hill, who now projects the Patriots' No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry after Austin Hooper departed as a free agent to the Falcons, has totaled 33 receptions for 288 yards and 0 TDs in his career. Hill played just shy of 500 special teams snaps over the last three seasons, so he should also factor for the Patriots on fourth down.

Mike Brown, S

Brown agreed to a one-year deal.

What it means: The 6-foot-1, 218-pound Brown reunites with former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, as well as safeties coach Scott Booker, after not being tendered a contract as a restricted free agent in Tennessee. Brown is a hard hitter whose primary contributions figure to come on special teams (e.g., he was the personal protector on the punt team), and he'll add depth behind starters Byard and Craig Woodson in a group of reserves that includes Dell Pettus, John Saunders Jr. and Brenden Schooler. Vrabel talked about the importance of adding competition and depth across the roster, and the addition of the 26-year-old Brown (38 games, 5 starts) fits into that category.

Britt is signing a one-year deal.

What it means: Britt, who entered the NFL as a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers (Auburn), will vie for a backup role behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss with a potential significant role on special teams. The 6-foot, 240-pound Britt played 77% of the special teams snaps for the Dolphins last season. Because the Patriots have moved on from linebacker Jahlani Tavai and outside line Anfernee Jennings -- both of whom played a lot on special teams -- Britt could fill one of their roles at a likely lower cost. He also provides a possible layer of insurance with top backup linebacker Jack Gibbens a restricted free agent. Britt has played in 76 games, with 16 starts (11 coming in 2024 with Tampa).