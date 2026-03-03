2026 NFL combine superlatives led by Fernando Mendoza, Sonny Styles, Taylen Green

Open Extended Reactions

But not everything that stood out in Indianapolis was measured in inches or seconds. Some moments were about aura. Some were about composure. Others were about emotion. And some became instant social media staples.

Now that the numbers are official and pro days are on deck, we're handing out superlatives to the players, performances and personalities after a memorable week.

From impressive athletes to future fan favorites, these are our off-the-stat-sheet and personality-powered superlatives from the 2026 NFL combine.

Combine Kings

Sonny Styles, a linebacker from Ohio State, completed the highest vertical jump by any player 6-foot-4 or taller since 2003. Nick Fancher for ESPN

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green set three quarterback records since at least 2003. Nick Fancher for ESPN

Sonny Styles, Taylen Green

It's a bold title at an event full of elite athletes -- but Styles and Green made it feel earned.

Styles, a linebacker from Ohio State, led three of Day 1's drills, highlighted by a 43½-inch vertical jump -- the highest by any player 6-foot-4 or taller since 2003, per NFL Network. He also ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, tying former teammate Arvell Reese for the fastest time among linebackers, and finished with the best broad jump of the day at 11 feet, 2 inches.

Not to be outdone, Green, a quarterback from Arkansas, delivered one of the most jaw-dropping performances of the week. Measuring in at 6-foot-5⅞ and 227 pounds, Green ran a wide receiver-worthy 4.36-second 40-yard dash, paired with a 43½-inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad jump. All three marks are quarterback records at the combine since at least 2003, according to ESPN Research.

Best Job Interview Energy

Indiana's Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza joked during the media availability that the combine was a job interview for him. Nick Fancher for ESPN

Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza didn't participate in drills in Indianapolis -- and he didn't need to. The heavy favorite to go No. 1, the quarterback still stole a moment at the lectern, framing the week with corporate clarity.

"Right now, I'm unemployed. I have no job," he said with a smile. "This is my job interview."

Most Likely to Find a Camera

Lee Hunter appeared to enjoy his time at the combine. Nick Fancher for ESPN

Lee Hunter

Between drills, the Texas Tech standout looked just as comfortable in front of the cameras as he did on the field, flashing personality and embracing the spotlight at every turn.

Best Mullet

Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker came into this year's draft with one win in the bag -- best mullet. Nick Fancher for ESPN

Gennings Dunker

The Iowa offensive lineman turned heads at the combine with a mullet that would've made Billy Ray Cyrus proud. His ginger hair noticeably flowed during his 40-yard dash and throughout the drills. Whoever drafts Dunker better keep the clippers away.

Least Impressed by a Nickname

Jeremiyah Love, the top running back out of Notre Dame, is open to any draft destination -- even one that might test his family's loyalties. Nick Fancher for ESPN

Jeremiyah Love

When asked if he had met with "America's Team," Love responded with a perfectly timed, "Who is that?" The Notre Dame star -- widely considered the No. 1 running back in the draft-- later clarified he might have met with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Cowboys are great," he said, noting his dad is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan who isn't exactly fond of Dallas.

Most Self-Aware

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is leaning into his own growth and maturity heading into this year's draft. Nick Fancher for ESPN

Diego Pavia

Asked about his maturity, Pavia pointed to a lesson he often heard from Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea. "Coach Lea always pressed that your frontal lobe isn't fully developed till you're 25, and I just turned 24 ... so I've got like 365 days to go," he said.

Best Equation

Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas may be undersized for his position, but he is confident he has the power. Nick Fancher for ESPN

R Mason Thomas

When questioned about being slightly undersized at his position, the Oklahoma edge rusher didn't flinch. He referenced Newton's second law of motion: Mass times acceleration equals force. At 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, Thomas might not have the prototypical size, but his message was clear: Power isn't just about bulk -- it's about how fast it moves.

Best Surfer

Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano put on a show of agility at this year's combine. Nick Fancher for ESPN

Spencer Fano

The combine's wave drill involves moving in a specific direction based on where someone in front of you points. Fano made it look easy, showing off quick feet and agility, crushing the wave drill like a surfer in the ocean.

Most Willing to Take a Hit

Bag guys

Unconventional? Sure. But deserved? Absolutely. The brave staffers holding the bags during the four-bag agility drill absorbed more than their fair share of contact throughout the week -- taking hits so prospects could shine.

