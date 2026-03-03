2026 NFL combine superlatives led by Fernando Mendoza, Sonny Styles, Taylen Green

The 2026 NFL scouting combine delivered its annual blend of speed, strength and spectacle inside Lucas Oil Stadium. From jaw-dropping verticals to blazing 40-yard dashes, this year's group gave spectators and evaluators plenty to talk about.
But not everything that stood out in Indianapolis was measured in inches or seconds. Some moments were about aura. Some were about composure. Others were about emotion. And some became instant social media staples.
Now that the numbers are official and pro days are on deck, we're handing out superlatives to the players, performances and personalities after a memorable week.
From impressive athletes to future fan favorites, these are our off-the-stat-sheet and personality-powered superlatives from the 2026 NFL combine.
Combine Kings
It's a bold title at an event full of elite athletes -- but Styles and Green made it feel earned.
Styles, a linebacker from Ohio State, led three of Day 1's drills, highlighted by a 43½-inch vertical jump -- the highest by any player 6-foot-4 or taller since 2003, per NFL Network. He also ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, tying former teammate Arvell Reese for the fastest time among linebackers, and finished with the best broad jump of the day at 11 feet, 2 inches.
Not to be outdone, Green, a quarterback from Arkansas, delivered one of the most jaw-dropping performances of the week. Measuring in at 6-foot-5⅞ and 227 pounds, Green ran a wide receiver-worthy 4.36-second 40-yard dash, paired with a 43½-inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad jump. All three marks are quarterback records at the combine since at least 2003, according to ESPN Research.
Best Job Interview Energy
Mendoza didn't participate in drills in Indianapolis -- and he didn't need to. The heavy favorite to go No. 1, the quarterback still stole a moment at the lectern, framing the week with corporate clarity.
"Right now, I'm unemployed. I have no job," he said with a smile. "This is my job interview."
Most Likely to Find a Camera
Between drills, the Texas Tech standout looked just as comfortable in front of the cameras as he did on the field, flashing personality and embracing the spotlight at every turn.
Best Mullet
The Iowa offensive lineman turned heads at the combine with a mullet that would've made Billy Ray Cyrus proud. His ginger hair noticeably flowed during his 40-yard dash and throughout the drills. Whoever drafts Dunker better keep the clippers away.
Least Impressed by a Nickname
When asked if he had met with "America's Team," Love responded with a perfectly timed, "Who is that?" The Notre Dame star -- widely considered the No. 1 running back in the draft-- later clarified he might have met with the Dallas Cowboys.
"Cowboys are great," he said, noting his dad is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan who isn't exactly fond of Dallas.
Most Self-Aware
Asked about his maturity, Pavia pointed to a lesson he often heard from Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea. "Coach Lea always pressed that your frontal lobe isn't fully developed till you're 25, and I just turned 24 ... so I've got like 365 days to go," he said.
Best Equation
When questioned about being slightly undersized at his position, the Oklahoma edge rusher didn't flinch. He referenced Newton's second law of motion: Mass times acceleration equals force. At 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, Thomas might not have the prototypical size, but his message was clear: Power isn't just about bulk -- it's about how fast it moves.
Best Surfer
The combine's wave drill involves moving in a specific direction based on where someone in front of you points. Fano made it look easy, showing off quick feet and agility, crushing the wave drill like a surfer in the ocean.
Most Willing to Take a Hit
Bag guys
Unconventional? Sure. But deserved? Absolutely. The brave staffers holding the bags during the four-bag agility drill absorbed more than their fair share of contact throughout the week -- taking hits so prospects could shine.
