Seahawks 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Seattle Seahawks and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jump to a top-50 free agent: Rashid Shaheed

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Rashid Shaheed, WR

Shaheed returns on a three-year, $51 million deal -- with $34.7 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: The Super Bowl champions are not going to get completely decimated in free agency after losing Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe earlier Monday. Their chances of re-signing Shaheed did not seem strong when Schefter reported last week that he and Seattle weren't close to a new deal, but one of the heroes of the Seahawks' championship run will return after all. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba in line for a massive extension and Cooper Kupp set to make $13.5 million in 2026, they could have a lot of money tied up in their receiver room for a run-first team.

To get proper value out of this deal, they'll need to get more out of Shaheed on offense than the 29.33 scrimmage yards he averaged over 12 games after arriving via New Orleans in November. But that trade -- which cost Seattle fourth- and fifth-round picks -- was worthwhile for what he did on special teams with three return touchdowns, including one that helped Seattle hang onto the No. 1 seed and another in the playoffs. A receiver corps of JSN, Kupp, Shaheed and Tory Horton will give quarterback Sam Darnold and new coordinator Brian Fleury plenty to work with.

Josh Jobe, CB

Jobe is returning on a three year, $24 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

What it means: After losing a key piece of their top-ranked scoring defense when safety Coby Bryant agreed to a deal with Chicago earlier Monday, the Seahawks are bringing another one back. Of their top six unrestricted free agents, Jobe felt like the likeliest to re-sign. The Seahawks got that done for less money than some projected after Jobe produced some of the best coverage numbers of any cornerback in 2025 while overtaking Riq Woolen on the depth chart.

It was Jobe's first full season as a starter, which suggests he may still be ascending even as he enters his age-28 season. In addition to Bryant, the Seahawks also lost running back Kenneth Walker III within 90 minutes of the negotiating window opening. They'll continue to suffer losses in free agency, as Super Bowl-winning teams usually do. But keeping Jobe for $8 million per season is a win for the world champions.

Emanuel Wilson, RB

Wilson is signing a one-year, up to $2.1 million contract, according to a source.

What it means: The Seahawks signing Wilson is a step towards filling out their backfield with Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet coming off knee surgery -- but it's likely just one piece of the puzzle. Charbonnet didn't get his knee repaired until late February after going down in the divisional round of the playoffs, and while coach Mike Macdonald said at the combine that the recent reports from doctors were positive, it seems likely that he'll miss much of next season. So don't be surprised if the Seahawks spend an early pick on another running back -- though they are high on George Holani, who finished the playoffs strong in the No. 2 role.

Wilson, undrafted in 2023, combined for 998 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 228 carries (4.4 average) over 34 games the last two seasons. At 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds, he looks like more of a power back than someone who's going to replicate Walker's explosiveness.

Josh Jones, OT

Jones is re-signing on a one-year deal.

What it means: Jones will remain in the fold as the primary backup to left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas. When general manager John Schneider said the Seahawks hoped to keep as much of their championship roster intact as possible, he wasn't just talking about the big-name starters/rotational pieces who were headed towards free agency. He was also talking about role players like Jones, who came up big for Seattle down the stretch.

He stepped up when Cross missed the final three regular-season games -- all wins -- and he played through ankle and knee injuries of his own in Week 18 to help Seattle clinch the NFC West and the conference's top seed. Jones also has over 600 career snaps at guard (the vast majority coming on the right side), so he provides the added value of being able to back up those spots as well.

Chris Stoll, LS

Stoll re-signs on a two-year deal.

What it means: The Seahawks are hanging on to an important piece of the NFL's best special teams. Jay Harbaugh's unit was first by a wide margin last season in ESPN Analytics' rankings, and Stoll was among the reasons why, even if quietly so. You probably haven't heard his name mentioned on the broadcast that many times since he made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023, which is always a good thing for long-snappers.

Stoll was set to become a restricted free agent. An RFA tender didn't make sense for Stoll as it would have paid him well above the market for the position, so the Seahawks instead keep him in the fold with a two-year deal. They did the same with starting linebacker Drake Thomas, giving him a two-year deal in lieu of an RFA tender.

Brady Russell, FB

Russell re-signs on a two-year deal.

What it means: As expected, the Seahawks are hanging on to another important piece of what was the NFL's top special teams unit in 2025. As with Stoll, Seattle is giving Russell a two-year deal in lieu of tendering him as a restricted free agent. There was little chance he wouldn't be back in 2026. Special teams helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX. They value that phase of the game as much as any NFL organization, and they love what Russell gives them as the unit's unofficial captain.

When Jay Harbaugh was asked last summer which player best embodies what he wants on special teams, the first player the coordinator mentioned was Russell. The 2023 undrafted free agent then led all NFL players with 394 special teams snaps during the regular season and led the Seahawks with 14 tackles.

Brandon Pili, DT

Pili to re-sign on a one year, $2 million deal, according to a source.

What it means: This is a low-cost, low-risk move to bring back a depth piece along the Seahawks' defensive line, which might have been the best position group on either side of the ball for the Super Bowl champions. That unit was plenty deep as well, which helps explain why Pili only averaged about 11.5 snaps in the 15 games in which he played, including playoffs. The Seahawks only have four draft picks and they need to some youth in their D-tackle rotation as Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed are both over 30, so re-signing the 26-year-old Pili makes plenty of sense.

The Seahawks did not tender Pili as a restricted free agent as that would have positioned him to make at least $3.5 million in 2026. They instead signed him at a lower number, continuing the trend of the Seahawks keeping many of their own free agents as opposed to adding from the outside.

Rodney Thomas II, S

Thomas to sign a one-year deal with the Seahawks, according to a source.

What it means: After focusing strictly on re-signing their own free agents since the negotiating window opened Monday, the Seahawks made an external addition with Thomas. Financial terms of his one-year deal were not disclosed, but this is likely a low-cost signing that gives Seattle someone to compete with Ty Okada in the battle to replace Coby Bryant in the starting lineup. Thomas, 27, started 25 games over his first two seasons with the Colts after they drafted him in the seventh round out of Yale in 2022. He had six interceptions and 10 passes defensed over those two seasons.

Jake Bobo, WR

Seattle has assigned Bobo the right-of-first-refusal tender as a restricted free agent.

What it means: This keeps the backup receiver and fan favorite in the fold for 2026, at least for now. The ROFR tender amounts to a one-year offer for $3.52 million. Bobo, 27, is a tough run blocker and a strong special teams player. But he has only 34 receptions and three touchdowns in three seasons -- including two catches in 2025 -- and projects to be no higher than fifth in the pecking order at receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton. Thus, $3.52 million may be more than what Seattle wants to pay him in 2026. That total is not guaranteed, and the Seahawks have cut tendered RFAs before the start of the season in past years, including linebacker Jon Rhattigan in 2024.

They could do the same with Bobo if they can't get a deal done at a more team-friendly rate. The tender keeps him from becoming an unrestricted free agent in the meantime. It does not position the Seahawks to receive any draft pick compensation if another team signs Bobo to an offer sheet that Seattle declines to match; it merely gives them the right to match it.

The Seahawks are signing the safety to a one-year deal.

What it means: Technically, Bell becomes Seattle's third external addition of free agency following running back Emanuel Wilson and fellow safety Rodney Thomas II. But this is more like a re-signing. Bell spent most of last season with the Seahawks as their fourth safety and a core special teams player before Carolina claimed him on waivers in Week 18 as Seattle tried to move him to the practice squad.

He missed out on their playoff run but returns to compete with Thomas and Ty Okada as Seattle looks to replace Coby Bryant. If nothing else, Bell can give the Seahawks impact play on special teams. He blocked a punt against New Orleans and finished fourth on the Seahawks with 251 special teams snaps during the regular season. He played 96 snaps on defense, recording a half sack and 15 tackles.