Source: Khalil Mack to play in 2026 after mulling retirement

LOS ANGELES -- Nine-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack, who had mulled retirement, will play in 2026, a source told ESPN.

Mack, 35, is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the second time in his 12-year NFL career and will explore all options.

The Los Angeles Chargers hope to re-sign Mack, as they did last season.

Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year and one of the most decorated outside linebackers in NFL history, had 5.5 sacks in 2025, the second-lowest mark of his career, but that was partly due to an elbow injury that sidelined him for four games.

When healthy, he was still a difference-maker on the Chargers' defense, and his absence was particularly felt when he was sidelined. In the four weeks without Mack, L.A. allowed 579 yards rushing, sixth most in the NFL. From when he returned in Week 7 until Week 18 -- when most Chargers starters sat out -- L.A. allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards (1,046).

Mack had hoped to win his first playoff game with the Chargers and make a run to the Super Bowl, but he fell to 0-6 in the postseason with L.A.'s loss to the New England Patriots.

"I want to ultimately be a champion," Mack said at his end-of-season news conference.

Mack was selected with the fourth pick in the 2014 draft by the Raiders and spent his first four seasons in Oakland. He was traded to the Chicago Bears at the beginning of the 2018 season.

His 113 career sacks rank seventh among active players.

NFL Network first reported Mack's plans.