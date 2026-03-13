Cowboys 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

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NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

On Monday, the Cowboys acquired edge rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers for a fourth-round pick in 2027.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent deal by the Dallas Cowboys and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jalen Thompson, matching up with Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was a full-time starter in Arizona the past five seasons. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Jalen Thompson, S

The former Cardinal agreed to a three-year deal worth a maximum of $33 million.

What it means: The Cowboys made their first splash free-agent agreement since adding cornerback Brandon Carr on a five-year, $50 million deal in 2012. Thompson fills a major need in the secondary for the Cowboys. He has been a full-time starter the past five seasons with Arizona and has nine career interceptions. He can fill multiple roles for new coordinator Christian Parker and has familiarity on the coaching staff with new corners coach Ryan Smith.

The Cowboys need a communicator in the secondary, and Thompson can make sure everybody is on the same page. He is young -- turning 28 in July -- but has the experience to help a secondary grow.

Cobie Durant, CB

Durant is joining Dallas on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million.

What it means: Durant started 39 of 61 games in his four years with the Rams and recorded seven interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. At 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, he's not a large cornerback, but he has shown the ability to match up well with bigger receivers. The Cowboys have questions at the position with DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel Jr. and Caelen Carson playing through injuries last year, and Bland is rehabbing from offseason foot surgery. The Cowboys hope Revel will make a second-year jump after missing the first nine games last season recovering from a torn ACL. Durant has some experience playing in the slot, which could be a bonus for the Cowboys, but his addition would not prevent them from selecting a corner with one of their two first-round picks in the upcoming draft.

Sam Williams, DE

The defensive end is re-upping on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $3 million.

What it means: The former Cowboys second-round pick returns on a low-cost, low-risk move. He had one sack last season after coming back from a torn ACL and starting five of 17 games. He was credited with 38 tackles, 25 pressures, six tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. He had 8.5 sacks in his first two years before the injury, so perhaps a change in scheme under Parker can up his pass-rush production in 2026.

While the trade for Rashan Gary means more for the defense, re-signing Williams shouldn't take the Cowboys out of adding more help in free agency or using one of their top picks on a pass rusher in the draft.

Otito Ogbonnia, DT

Dallas agreed to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $3 million with the former Charger.

What it means: Defensive tackle doesn't seem like a major need when the Cowboys already have Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Solomon Thomas, plus 2025 draft pick Jay Toia, but Ogonnia can play a role. Parker wants to keep a fresh rotation of linemen in his defense.

Ogbonnia was limited to nine games last season because of injury, but he had 14 pressures and a half sack. He has started 20 career games and has 81 tackles. At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, he has size to help bolster the front.

The former Broncos safety will join the Cowboys with a one-year contract.

What it means: After agreeing to a deal with Thompson on Monday, Locke is the second safety to be brought aboard. The Cowboys reworked the deal for one of last year's starters, Malik Hooker, and have Markquese Bell on the roster, so the safety group looks filled out.

Locke started 26 games (15 in 2024) in six years in Denver, and he had an interception in the Broncos' playoff win versus Buffalo in January. If the Cowboys believe Thompson can play the nickel spot full time, that opens up opportunities for Locke, who has 174 tackles and seven tackles for loss in his career. At the very least, he brings veteran depth and can be a core special teamer.

Sam Howell, QB

The former Eagles backup quarterback is signing a one-year contract.

What it means: The Cowboys didn't really need another quarterback with last year's room -- Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III and Will Grier -- under contract, but they brought on a fourth arm. Howell, who ended last season with Philadelphia after spending time with Minnesota, made the first start of his career against the Cowboys in 2022 while with Washington and got the win.

For his career, he has a 5-13 record with 22 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions. Can he compete for the backup job held by Milton last season? Is he just another arm for the offseason program? It's a flier on a guy the Cowboys would like to see what he has. There's no real risk here.

Matt Hennessy, OL

Terms of the deal weren't immediately known.

What it means: Hennessy essentially replaces Brock Hoffman, who has been a valuable reserve center and guard the past two seasons and was not tendered as a restricted free agent. Hennessy has started 24 games, including all 17 in 2021 with Atlanta. He was a third-round pick out of Temple for Atlanta in 2020 and played for the Falcons and San Francisco 49ers the past six seasons. The Cowboys needed interior offensive line depth and have T.J. Bass, who started late last season at left guard and is a restricted free agent. The Cowboys tendered Bass at the second-round level, $5.7 million.