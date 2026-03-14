Panthers 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

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NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Carolina Panthers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jaelan Phillips, LB

Carolina and the former Eagle have agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million in guarantees.

What it means: General manager Dan Morgan said he would be aggressive in his pursuit of an edge rusher. He said the quarterback pressure was "not acceptable'' in 2025. Phillips is an immediate upgrade. He has only 28 sacks in seven seasons, but he ranked ninth in quarterback pressures in 2025 with 73. He is disruptive. Phillips was successful last season for Eagles DC Vic Fangio, who runs a 3-4 scheme similar to Carolina's with the flexibility to move to a 4-3. He is 26, so he can grow within the scheme. This was a big move for Morgan.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett spent the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kenny Pickett, QB

The QB agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract with $4 million guaranteed.

What it means: Andy Dalton's days are numbered as Bryce Young's backup. Morgan said at the NFL combine that the 38-year-old Dalton would have to compete for the job. He also said Carolina wanted to develop a young QB. The 27-year-old Pickett, a 2022 first-round pick by the Steelers, will be with his fifth team. He is 32-17 as a starter but has never flourished. He fits the criteria of other veteran QBs that coach Dave Canales has rehabilitated. Carolina still could draft a QB in the lower rounds, but look for Dalton to be released or traded.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made linebacker Devin Lloyd the No. 27 pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Devin Lloyd, LB

The former Jaguar agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal.

What it means: What a day for Morgan. First he landed arguably the best edge rusher in Phillips and now he gets arguably the best off-ball linebacker in Lloyd. Morgan, as he promised, aggressively filled his two biggest needs, a pass rusher and inside linebacker who can drop back in pass coverage. Lloyd had five interceptions last season and totaled nine in four years with the Jaguars. Pair Lloyd and Phillips with DT Derrick Brown, CB Jaycee Horn, and the rest of an improving unit, and coordinator Ejiro Evero's defense appears on the rise.

Luke Fortner, C

Fortner agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $4.75 million.

What it means: The Panthers found themselves in need of a center after Cade Mays agreed to a three-year deal with the Lions. They didn't get a long-term solution, but the 27-year-old Fortner gives them a solid short-term option. His strong suit is pass blocking, allowing only three sacks last season. Don't be surprised if the Panthers draft a center to develop as the eventual replacement, but for now they are set.

Stone Forsythe, OT

The Panthers agreed to a one-year contract with the tackle.

What it means: Insurance. The Panthers won't know the status of starting LT Ikem Ekwonu for a while as he recovers from a ruptured patella tendon. There's a good chance he's not ready for the start of the season. He could miss most, if not all, of it. Forsythe has 27 starts in five seasons between Seattle and the Las Vegas. Most have been at right tackle, but he has some starts at left, the position he played at Florida. Carolina still likely will draft a tackle, perhaps as high as the 19th overall pick.

Rasheed Walker, LT

Walker signed a one-year contract.

What it means: This shows just how much concern the Panthers have about Ekwonu being ready for the start of the season or beyond. They were caught off guard when their backup plan, Yosh Nijman, retired despite being offered a two-year deal. They needed a better solution than Forsythe. Walker has started 48 of 52 games, so he offers dependability.

John Metchie III, WR

The wideout is joining the Panthers on a one-year deal.

What it means: Young has another weapon, one he's familiar with. Metchie had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2021 college football season at Alabama when Young won the Heisman Trophy with 4,872 yards passing and 47 TDs. He has only 73 catches in the NFL with three teams, but his familiarity with Young makes this a solid pickup for depth. Trust is important and he'll have that with Young from the get-go.