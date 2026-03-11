Vikings 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Kevin Seifert dives into whether Kyler Murray, who will be a free agent on Wednesday, will sign with the Vikings. (0:43)

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Minnesota Vikings and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Eric Wilson, ILB

The Vikings are bringing Wilson back on a three-year, $22.5 million deal.

What it means: If there were any doubt, Wilson will remain a fixture in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme after his breakout 2025 season. Wilson displayed a unique aptitude for Flores' blitz packages after signing a one-year contract for what was assumed to be a special teams role, posting the NFL's third-best pressure rate (15.3%) after joining the starting lineup.

It's worth noting, though, that he turns 32 in September. Fellow inside linebacker Blake Cashman turns 30 in May. Their ages make depth important, and at the moment of Wilson's signing, he and Cashman were the only players at their position under contract in Minnesota.

Linebacker Eric Wilson, 31, had a career year in 2025 after returning to the Vikings, the team with which he had spent the first four years of his career. Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

James Pierre, CB

The former Steeler agreed to a two-year contract worth $8.5 million.

What it means: The Vikings entered free agency with only two established cornerbacks on their 2026 roster: starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. Pierre, 29, will provide depth and probably a significant presence on special teams. In the past two seasons, he played 26% of the Steelers' defensive snaps.

The Vikings tend to use their safety depth when they go to nickel more often than many teams, making a deep bench at cornerback less urgent, but it's clear they wanted a familiar face to fill a defined role. They have two assistant coaches who spent time with Pierre in Pittsburgh: defensive coordinator Brian Flores and defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander.

Tavierre Thomas, DB

Thomas is staying in Minnesota on a two-year, $4.6 million deal.

What it means: Thomas was the Vikings' most consistent special teams player in 2025, recording a team-high 19 tackles while playing 83% of the snaps. NFL teams have annual turnover among their top special teams contributors, and the Vikings will be no different after the retirement of C.J. Ham, the uncertain future of Ivan Pace Jr. and the likely expected elevations of Tai Felton and Jay Ward to their offensive and defensive roles, respectively.

Thomas is not much of a factor as a defensive back, having played 18 snaps there last season, but he will provide a key level of continuity elsewhere.

Andrew DePaola, LS

Minnesota is bringing the long-snapper back with a one-year, $1.725 million deal.

What it means: DePaola, 38, is one of the NFL's best long-snappers. In each of the past four seasons, he has been named either a first- or second-team All-Pro. His return for 2026 didn't seem to be in question, but it will serve extra importance after Monday's departure of punter/holder Ryan Wright, who agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

DePaola will provide a level of continuity as All-Pro kicker Will Reichard adjusts to a new holder and will be a reliable partner for the Vikings' next punter. At the very least, the Vikings have two of the NFL's top specialists under contract for the 2026 season.