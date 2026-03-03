Sources: Cardinals tell Kyler Murray he'll be released next week

Josh Weinfuss gives an update on what lies ahead for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Kyler Murray era with the Arizona Cardinals is officially coming to a close.

After months of speculation about Murray's future with the team, Arizona has informed the 2019 No. 1 draft pick that they plan to release him next Wednesday, when the new league year begins, barring a trade, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Murray was already guaranteed $36.8 million for 2026 and was set to be guaranteed another $19.5 million for 2027 if he was still on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year, which is March 16th.

Getting released was Murray's preferred outcome, a source told ESPN. With him hitting free agency next week, Murray has two teams he prefers to join, the source said.

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Murray wrote Monday in a post to X. "I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever's next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed."

Murray's seven seasons in Arizona were chock full of highlight-worthy plays but ended with just one playoff appearance, a wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of three players, along with the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, to throw for more than 20,000 yards and run for more than 3,000 yards.

Coming into the NFL in 2019 as the Heisman Trophy winner and top draft pick while paired with former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who ran an offense that Murray began running in eighth grade, expectations were high for Murray.

However, after not losing a game in high school and just three games in college between Texas A&M and Oklahoma, Murray could not reach those winning heights again. He was 38-48-1 in Arizona while injuries defined his last five years with the Cardinals.

After playing in all 16 games in 2019 and 2020, Murray missed three in 2021 and six in 2022 after tearing an ACL that December. He returned for the last eight games of 2023, played every game in 2024 and then played in just the first five games last season before suffering a foot injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Murray has thrown for 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in seven seasons. He also has 32 rushing touchdowns.