Chiefs 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Dan Orlovsky, Peter Schrager and Pat McAfee react to the news that Kenneth Wallker III is signing with the Chiefs. (2:32)

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NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can be made official after that. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

On March 16, the Chiefs traded the New York Jets for quarterback Justin Fields in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Kansas City Chiefs and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Walker III could bring the explosive runs the Chiefs were desperate for last season. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Kenneth Walker III, RB

The Chiefs have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $43.05 million in base value with $28.7 million fully guaranteed. The maximum value is $45 million.

What it means: The Chiefs desperately needed to find a clear upgrade at the running back position. Walker, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, should fit exactly what the Chiefs need. Last season, Walker forced a missed tackle on 30.2% of his touches, the third-highest rate in the NFL (minimum 150 touches), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The Chiefs are confident Walker can generate explosive rushes behind the strong interior of the offensive line, featuring right guard Trey Smith, center Creed Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia. A year ago, Isiah Pacheco didn't have a single rushing attempt in which he gained 20 or more yards. Kareem Hunt had one.

More: Why did Chiefs sign Walker, and what's next?

Kelce was widely expected to return to Kansas City this season. Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire

Travis Kelce, TE

Kelce is returning to Kansas City on a one-year, $12 million that could reach $15 million.

What it means: Kelce, the Chiefs' star tight end, wanted to return to the team for a 14th season, likely doing so on a one-year deal. The Chiefs wanted Kelce back, too, especially because of his strong connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Retaining Kelce helps the Chiefs stabilize their offense, as he led the team last season in targets (108), receptions (76), yards (851), touchdowns (5) and receiving first downs (45).

Gilman should be a versatile piece for the Chiefs defense. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Alohi Gilman, S

The former Ravens safety has agreed to a three-year, $24.75 million contract that includes $15 million guaranteed.

What it means: Gilman, 28, brings some well-needed stability and veteran leadership to the Chiefs' secondary. Prior to Gilman agreeing to join the Chiefs, the team had lost three valuable players in less than a week -- cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook. Gilman will be asked to be a versatile piece -- playing deep, blitzing and disguising certain coverages -- in the secondary for longtime coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Last season, Gilman improved the Ravens defense after he joined them via a midseason trade, recording nine pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, 90 tackles and a touchdown. Gilman is expected to play alongside fellow safeties Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks.

Khyiris Tonga had a career year in New England last season. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Khyiris Tonga, DT

Tonga has agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal -- including $14 million guaranteed.

What it means: One of the most under-the-radar parts of the Chiefs' roster was their lack of depth behind Chris Jones at the defensive line position. Prior to agreeing to sign Tonga, the only other notable player at the position was Omarr Norman-Lott, the 2025 second-round pick who in October sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee. Tonga should provide plenty of strength and run-stuffing ability alongside Jones. Tonga had a career year with the Patriots last season, producing 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections in 14 games. Jones reacted to the news Monday by writing on his X account, "Tonga is a dawg."

Kader Kohou, CB

The former Miami Dolphins corner is signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal.

What it means: Kohou, 27, is still capable of being a contributing player who still has prime years available. A three-year veteran, Kohou missed all of last season with a significant knee injury, which occurred in December 2024. During that year, Kohou played 15 games, recording two interceptions, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Kohou will join the Chiefs' secondary alongside Gilman, who signed his three-year contract Thursday. Under Spagnuolo, Kohou could be a candidate to be the nickel defender after the Chiefs traded star cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams.

Tyquan Thornton, WR

The Chiefs are bringing back the wide receiver on a two-year, $11 million deal that could reach a maximum value of $14 million.

What it means: Thornton, 25, was one of the Chiefs' best receivers last season, especially early when the team was without Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. In 14 games, he produced a career-high 438 receiving yards on 19 receptions, including three touchdowns.

By retaining Thornton as a deep threat, the Chiefs should be able to offer him more snaps and more opportunities. Early Monday, Thornton appeared on NFL Network and expressed his desire to continue his career with Mahomes. "He's the GOAT in my eyes, man," Thornton said of Mahomes. "He's a competitor and he makes me so much better. It was an honor to go out there and catch those passes from him."