Commanders 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can be made official after that. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Commanders and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Odafe Oweh, DE

Washington has agreed to a four-year deal with the former Ravens and Chargers pass rusher worth $100 million, with $68 million guaranteed.

What it means: Washington adds youth and length by signing Oweh. He's 27 years old, 6-foot-5 and athletic. The Commanders needed all those attributes along the front. Washington lacked quality depth at edge, so this is a move that was sorely needed. They will get Dorance Armstrong back off a torn ACL, but the Commanders needed more. Washington attempted to sign Jaelan Phillips and inquired on Boye Mafe, but the Commanders are betting big on Owen being an ascending player. He's recorded 17.5 sacks the past two seasons combined. He plays with good strength.

Rachaad White, RB

The former Bucs back is signing a one-year deal with the Commanders.

What it means: The Commanders only had one running back under contract -- Jacory Croskey-Merritt -- and needed someone else. They allowed Chris Rodriguez to leave via free agency. In White, the Commanders get a back who had 1,539 yards from scrimmage in 2023 but who has been a backup to Bucky Irving the past two seasons. Still, White fills a needed role in Washington. With 205 catches, he's been a consistent performer in the pass game -- an area Croskey-Merritt needs to continue developing. The Commanders still need more at this position, but this move helps.

Leo Chenal, LB

The former Kansas City Chief is joining Washington on a three-year deal worth $24.75 million.

What it means: Washington adds speed and blitzing ability with Chenal. He also plays with a lot of range, providing versatility. All of that that should provide a big boost in new coordinator Daronte Jones' system. The Commanders have now added two potential standouts, including Oweh, as well as Settle. The Commanders' defense did not have enough speed at linebacker last season and opposing offenses took advantage. But this move also is about affecting the quarterback and Washington has beefed up its ability to apply pressure.

Amik Robertson, CB

Robertson arrives on a two-year deal for $16 million, with $9.3 million guaranteed.

What it means: Washington badly needs more bodies at the position considering they entered this period with only two guaranteed roster players at the position: Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil. The Commanders need to keep adding to this spot. But with Robertson they add someone who can play inside or outside -- much like Sainristil. It provides Washington with more versatility for new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who has been known for his coverage disguises. Robertson has started 25 games in his five-year career, and though his best spot has been the slot, he can move around.

Chaisson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Commanders worth $11 million with upside to $12 million with incentives.

What it means: More pass-rush help off the edge. Washington lacked quality depth in this area last season and injuries in this area then impacted its ability to pressure the passer. Chaisson is coming off his best season, with 7.5 sacks -- he's recorded 12.5 in the last two seasons after recording five in his first four years. The Commanders already agreed to a deal with Oweh and will return Dorance Armstrong, who recorded 5.5 sacks in six games before tearing his ACL. A weakness in 2025 could be -- should be, based on the investment -- a strength this year.

Chig Okonkwo, TE

The former Tennessee Titans tight end is signing a three-year deal with Washington.

What it means: The Commanders add their first offensive weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels this free agency after trying and failing to sign receiver Alec Pierce and tight end Isaiah Likely. It's a necessary piece as Okonkwo provides an ability the Commanders' tight end room lacks -- a proven "move" tight end who can win outside or in the slot in particular. He's also a solid blocker, so that will help when the Commanders use two tight end looks and run play-action. Okonkwo runs well after the catch. He has not been a big red zone target in his career-- it's where they'll miss Zach Ertz. But he has shown the ability to make plays in space and that will help Daniels and the Washington offense.

Tim Settle Jr., DT

Washington has an agreement in place to sign the former Houston Texans DT to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

What it means: Washington adds another piece to its defensive interior, someone the Commanders believe can be a penetrator -- an ability they definitely need more of. Their top three tackles combined for just eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 2025. But Settle will have to produce more than the one sack and quarterback hit he recorded over 12 games last season. The Commanders would gladly take his 2024 numbers: 10 QB hits and five sacks. He also provides insurance if the team opts to trade tackle Daron Payne, who is in the final year of his contract.

Nick Cross, S

Cross is signing a two-year deal with Washington.

What it means: The Commanders' secondary was way too inconsistent last year and missed too many tackles. They also needed to improve their starting safeties. Will Harris missed eight games with a broken leg in 2024 but the coaches remain high on him; Quan Martin was benched late in the year. Cross provides the Commanders with another key piece for the defense. He's fast (4.34 in the 40-yard dash) and young (24). He started the past two years as the Colts' strong safety and earned a reputation as a blitzer and stout run defender -- good news for a defense that ranked 30th versus the run a year ago.

Charles Omenihu, DE

Omenihu is joining the Commanders on a one-year worth up to $7 million.

What it means: Depth. Washington needed edge rush help entering free agency and Omenihu becomes the third player added in that role, along with Oweh and Chaisson. The Commanders wanted to add more length and the 6-foot-5 Omenihu helps accomplish that goal. He has 23 career sacks, including seven in 2023 with Kansas City. But he suffered a torn ACL in January 2024 that impacted the following season; he played in six games and recorded just one sack.

Omenihu wins more with power than the other pass rushers Washington has signed thus far. He also played two years in San Francisco when Commanders general manager Adam Peters was an assistant GM with the 49ers.

Marcus Mariota, QB

Washington is re-signing its backup QB to a one-year deal worth $7 million.

What it means: Washington retains a veteran backup behind starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. Mariota has served as a valuable mentor for Daniels in his first two seasons and has been a solid backup. Over those two seasons Mariota has started eight games and played in 14. He's thrown 14 touchdown passes with seven picks. It's not a signing that will garner headlines, but it was a necessary and good move for the Commanders.