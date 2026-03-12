Dolphins 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which meant free agents can be made official after that. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Miami Dolphins and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Willis is joining the Dolphins on a one-year deal. Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire

Malik Willis, QB

Miami is signing Willis to a three-year deal worth $67.5 million.

What it means: The Dolphins presumably have their quarterback for at least the next season or two. Willis was electric in limited action with Green Bay over the past two years and is far removed from the raw rookie who began his career with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

He can stress a defense with his arm and his legs and has potential to be a difference-maker considering his rushing prowess (174 rushing yards, three touchdowns in three starts for the Packers). Quinn Ewers will still compete for the starting job but with $45 million guaranteed to Willis, Miami has told us who it wants its starter to be.

More: Answering six key questions about Dolphins signing Willis

Atwell will be a secondary option behind Jaylen Waddle in Miami. Harry How/Getty Images

Tutu Atwell, WR

The former Rams wideout is joining Miami on a one-year deal.

What it means: The Dolphins needed receiver help and got some with the speedster Atwell, who has 1,535 receiving yards and five touchdowns in five NFL seasons. He's proven to be a reliable secondary option, and one who can beat defenses deep -- but he's not likely the No. 2 receiver Miami still needs opposite Jaylen Waddle. Still, it's a good addition to a receivers room that is facing a complete overhaul this offseason.

Joshua Uche, OLB

Miami is signing the former Eagle to a one-year deal.

What it means: After Bradley Chubb's release, Chop Robinson is the only pass rusher on the Dolphins' roster with legitimate experience and production. Uche set a career-high with 11.5 sacks in 2022 but hasn't reclaimed that form since. The 27-year-old Miami native should have plenty of opportunities to get on the field for a team that needs a major overhaul at the position this offseason.

Willie Gay, LB

The Dolphins are bringing back Gay on a one-year deal.

What it means: The Dolphins bring back another one of their own with the versatile linebacker, who was a training camp standout last season. The summer hype didn't necessarily carry into the regular season, but he only played 131 defensive snaps -- a small sample size. At worst, Gay provides special teams production, functional depth and a Super Bowl pedigree to Miami's roster, which has a major need for all three.

Greg Dulcich, TE

Dulcich is returning to Miami on a one-year deal.

What it means: Dulcich spent nearly two months on the Dolphins' practice squad before he was activated in late October, but he was still one of the team's bright spots for the season. He had 26 receptions for 336 yards and a touchdown, finishing the season as Miami's third-leading receiver in just 10 games. Proficient with the ball in his hands, Dulcich led all tight ends in average yards after the catch (7.6) and yards per target (10.2) and finished third in yards per catch (12.9). He should figure heavily in Miami's passing game in 2026.

Zane Gonzalez, K

The Dolphins are signing the former Falcons kicker to a one-year deal.

What it means: Miami released longtime kicker Jason Sanders and opted not to re-sign Riley Patterson, who was reliable in his lone season with the Dolphins. Gonzalez is automatic inside 40 yards and has improved dramatically beyond it. Over the past three seasons, he's connected on 22 of 23 field goal attempts between 40 and 49 yards; he's only 10-of-15 on attempts of at least 50 yards, however, which he'll need to tighten up in today's NFL.

Darrell Baker Jr., CB

The Dolphins are signing the former Titan to a one-year deal.

What it means: The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Baker started 19 games for the Titans over the past two seasons and could be in the running to start in Miami, depending on how the team continues to address the position. Last season, he allowed 43 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns with seven passes defended.

Lonnie Johnson Jr., S

The Dolphins are signing the former Raider to a one-year deal.

What it means: Johnson is a seven-year veteran with 22 starts who has excellent size for a defensive back at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. He's versatile enough to play cornerback but probably will start out at safety for a Dolphins defense that needs a starter opposite Dante Trader Jr.

A.J. Green III , CB

The Dolphins are re-signing Green on a one-year deal.

What it means: The Dolphins cornerbacks room is barren, and the veteran Green has great size -- 6-2, 198 -- for the position. He doesn't have much starting experience, which Miami still needs, but coach Jeff Hafley has an extensive background working with cornerbacks. It's no surprise to see Miami find players to develop under its new head coach.

Robert Beal Jr., DT

The Dolphins are signing the former 49er to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Dolphins continue to add pass rushers as they look to rebuild that unit. Beal was primarily a rotational down lineman for the 49ers, and his sack numbers don't jump off the page (one sack in three seasons). As their roster currently stands, Beal projects to be a depth player, although it's not a deep enough group yet to keep him from working his way onto the field.

Riley Patterson, K

The Dolphins are re-signing Patterson to a one-year deal.

What it means: After agreeing to a contract with Zane Gonzalez, bringing Patterson back sets up a kicking competition come spring and summer practices. Patterson filled in for the injured Jason Sanders last season and connected on a career-best 93.1% of his 29 field goal attempts. He missed only two field goals in 2025, and knocked in three of his four attempts from beyond 50 yards -- which was a a question mark for him entering the season.

Zayne Anderson, S

The Dolphins are signing the former Packer to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Green Bay to Miami pipeline continues. Anderson played just 125 defensive snaps in three seasons with the Packers but was used extensively on special teams with more than 200 special teams snaps in each of the past two seasons. That's where he'll play in Miami, which still needs to add a starting-caliber safety this offseason.

Ben Sims, TE

The Dolphins are signing the former Viking to a one-year deal.

What it means: Sims is primarily a blocking tight end who takes over the role left by Julian Hill. Miami is thin at the position currently, with Greg Dulcich penciled in as the team's starter, but there is a path for Sims to carve out a role for himself on running downs.