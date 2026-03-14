Lions 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

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NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Detroit Lions and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Isiah Pacheco, RB

What it means: The Lions have found David Montgomery's replacement with former Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. The 27-year-old started 12 games last season in Kansas City, logging 462 rushing yards and two total touchdowns while possessing a rugged style that should complement Lions Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs, much like Montgomery had done for the past three seasons.

Pacheco is a two-time Super Bowl champion and should fit seamlessly into Lions head coach Dan Campbell's system, which has been built on grit and toughness. After playing his first four years in Kansas City, Detroit will hope the move will spark a new beginning for Pacheco's career.

Mays joins the Lions to help shore up the offensive line. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Cade Mays, C

Detroit is signing the former Panthers center to a three-year deal.

What it means: The Lions were still recovering from Frank Ragnow's retirement and failed return last season, but filled a major need adding Mays. His 94.3% pass block win rate ranked 20th among qualified centers last season, while allowing just one sack. Detroit still has other needs on the offensive line, especially after Taylor Decker requested a release last week, but adding Mays fills at least one hole in front of quarterback Jared Goff.

Bridgewater is seen as a mentor to players such as WR Jameson Williams in the Lions locker room. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Teddy Bridgewater, QB

What it means: Head coach Dan Campbell absolutely loves Bridgewater. After losing backup QB Kyle Allen, who signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, Detroit returned to a familiar face in Bridgewater as their new backup for starter Jared Goff. Bridgewater previously was Goff's backup in 2023 then again in 2024. Last season, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he appeared in four games and completed 8-of-15 passes for 62 yards. Bridgewater is also well respected as a leader in the Lions locker room, and has served as a mentor to Lions receiver Jameson Williams and others.

Borom adds more depth on a Lions O-line in need. Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire

Larry Borom, OL

Detroit is signing the former Miami offensive lineman to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Lions address another need on their offensive line with Borom, who is capable of playing either tackle spot. He's best suited as a backup, but has significant starting experience with 38 starts under his belt -- including 11 for the Dolphins last season. His 91.2% pass block win rate ranked 32nd of 68 qualified tackles and should provide functional depth to the lions offensive line.

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB

The Lions and Rodriguez have agreed to a one-year deal to bring him back to Detroit.

What it means: "Rodrigo" is a fan favorite in Detroit, notably after the Lions' 2022 appearance on the HBO series "Hard Knocks," which showcased his energetic style and fun personality. Rodriguez was a sixth-round pick by Detroit in 2022, Rodriguez saw limited action during a shortened 2025 season when he appeared in seven games after recovering from a torn ACL in 2024.

Last season, he logged 12 tackles and one tackle for loss. However, the Lions will run it back with one of their homegrown players who can be a solid rotational piece that can also add special teams value.

Ya-Sin has been a versatile player in the Lions secondary. Ryan Sun/AP

Ya-Sin is re-signing with the Lions on a 1-year, $4 million deal, a source told NFL Network.

What it means: The Lions are bringing back a veteran who already knows the system and can certainly help in the secondary with safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) still fighting their way back from season-ending injuries.

Ya-Sin has proven to be solid in coverage. He can play on the outside and in the slot and is even capable of playing safety for a defense that lost some key pieces this offseason, including CB Amik Robertson and LB Alex Anzalone. He is also returning on a manageable, short-term deal that makes sense for the Lions.

Christian Izien, S

Izien is signing with the Lions on a one-year deal, sources told NFL Network.

What it means: Izien, who recorded 165 total tackles over the past three seasons in Tampa, will bring versatility to a secondary that has been banged up the past two years. The 2023 undrafted free agent appeared in 14 games in 2025, logging 25 tackles, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. After agreeing to the new deal in Detroit, Izien wrote on X that he "can't wait to get to work and keep proving them wrong!"

Tom Kennedy, WR

What it means: The longest-tenured Lions player will return for his eighth season in Detroit. Kennedy, a former lacrosse player, originally joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and worked his way from the practice squad to an active roster spot while contributing on offense and special teams. He appeared in six games last season, with four receptions for 36 receiving yards. He also saw success as a kick returner and could compete for the No. 4 receiver spot, alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa after the Lions lost veteran Kalif Raymond to the Chicago Bears via free agency.

Tyler Conklin, TE

Conklin, a former Charger, is signing a 1-year deal with the Lions, per his agent Mike McCartney.

What it means: Lions Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta is coming off a season-ending back injury and Detroit is adding depth at the position by bringing in Conklin. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he caught seven receptions for 101 yards while appearing in 13 games. He is also returning to his home state after playing at Central Michigan; he's a native of Chesterfield, Mich.

Trevor Nowaske, LB

What it means: Nowaske re-signed with the Lions as a reliable depth piece after spending the past three seasons in Detroit. He appeared in 15 games last season, logging 22 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB hits with a fumble recovery and a sack. This is a safe move for Detroit as he's familiar with the system. He originally signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Saginaw Valley State.

Roger McCreary, CB

McCreary has agreed to terms with Detroit on a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

What it means: The Lions added more competition and depth to their secondary with the addition of McCreary. The 26-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans where he started 38 games before being traded to the Rams at last year's deadline.