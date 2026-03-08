49ers' free agency checklist: Who's likely to return, depart?

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a season in which they won 12 regular-season games and a road playoff contest, the San Francisco 49ers entered this offseason with added motivation.

Following their 41-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional round, Seattle celebrated its Super Bowl LX victory in the 49ers' locker room.

The 49ers have started retooling a roster that, despite last season's relative success, has plenty of questions. San Francisco must also keep in mind that even though it could have arguably been the NFC's third-best team in 2025, it might have also been the third-best team in its own division.

So this offseason will be dedicated, at least in part, to keeping up with the Seahawks.

"It's always closer to home when it's in your division, and their last two games versus us, the way it went," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "That's always who you're trying to stack yourself against to catch."

Those efforts begin in earnest Monday, when the NFL's early free agent negotiating window opens (noon ET), with teams signing players and consummating trades when the league year begins Wednesday (4 p.m. ET).

Here's a look at the 49ers' to-do list entering free agency as they prepare for the 2026 season.

Salary cap maneuvering

The 49ers are projected to have more than $38.7 million in salary cap space -- the 11th most in the NFL -- entering the new league year, according to OverTheCap. That means the Niners don't have to do significant cap gymnastics to be aggressive.

But that doesn't mean the 49ers won't free up additional space to be used this offseason or in 2027. One of those potential contract adjustments could be for tackle Trent Williams, who is a candidate for a short-term extension.

The Niners' aim would be to lower Williams' 2026 cap number of $38.84 million while pushing additional money into future years. Williams' objective would be to add guaranteed money to a deal devoid of it and set himself up to retire as a 49er in the next two to three years. The problem, as it was in 2024, is that the 49ers have struggled to agree on a number that makes sense for them, given Williams' age (38 in July). With no obvious replacement waiting to step in, Williams holds plenty of leverage.

San Francisco doesn't have to adjust Williams' deal, but that could set up another long holdout similar to 2024.

Those factors make it hard to imagine the Niners and Williams parting ways. Trading or releasing him would result in a dead cap charge of $34.15 million with only $4.69 million in cap savings for 2026.

"I've got a great deal of confidence that we'll figure that out," Niners general manager John Lynch said. "And it's just strictly because the motivation is there from both sides, and I think we can get that done."

The 49ers could also do a standard restructure of defensive end Nick Bosa's contract. Bosa has three years left on his deal, with cap numbers of $41.62 million in 2026 and $52.03 million in 2027. A conversion of Bosa's $22.68 million base salary into a signing bonus could generate up to another $17 million in salary cap space for 2026.

What's next for Brandon Aiyuk?

There's no question that the 49ers will part ways with the wide receiver. Lynch said the Niners would wait until the new league year begins before making the transaction official.

"Maybe somebody comes up and has some interest, so I think we'll keep that thing open for the time being," Lynch said.

A trade remains unlikely, considering Aiyuk is coming off a serious knee injury and the awkward way his time in San Francisco ended.

The 49ers are more likely to cut Aiyuk at the start of the league year, designate him a post-June 1 release and save about $6.3 million more in 2026 salary cap space. Aiyuk could then sign with a team -- perhaps the Washington Commanders and his former Arizona State teammate QB Jayden Daniels -- on a one-year prove-it type of deal.

Taking care of (in-house) business

The 49ers don't have many key starters set to hit free agency -- a point reinforced on Saturday when they re-signed kicker Eddy Pineiro to a four-year deal that will take him off the free agent list before free agency even begins.

Pineiro was, perhaps, San Francisco's best addition in 2025, even though it didn't happen until Week 2. He stabilized a shaky kicking situation by making 28 of 29 field goal attempts, including six from 50-plus yards.

"Eddy was obviously fantastic," Lynch said. "I don't know if a guy could have come in and done any better."

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is another starter they'd like to keep. Jennings and the Niners attempted to work out a contract last summer, but Jennings sought a deal well beyond what San Francisco hoped to pay.

Despite injuries, Jennings finished with a career-high nine touchdown receptions. He added 55 receptions for 643 yards in 15 games. While the Niners would like to re-sign Jennings, they also know the value of his deal might exceed their comfort level.

Elsewhere, the Niners have at least some interest in bringing back punter Thomas Morstead, and depth players such as center Matt Hennessy, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, returner Skyy Moore and linebacker Luke Gifford, depending on price.

The trade avenue

The 49ers have consistently said they don't intend to trade backup quarterback Mac Jones this offseason after he played a key role in keeping them afloat while starter Brock Purdy missed eight games because of a toe injury last season.

That doesn't mean that Jones is untouchable, but the trade price is relatively high.

"Somebody would have to come with something fairly strong for us to consider [it]," Lynch said. "And then, I don't know what we do. Obviously, there's always something that would make you [trade him], but I think we're a better team with him on it, and we just like having him around."

There are plenty of teams in need of a starting quarterback, but they might wait to see how free agency plays out before making an aggressive push for Jones. The 49ers could also be open to trading cornerback Renardo Green, who struggled with injuries and had some mental lapses last season.

The 49ers have also been closely monitoring the trade market for proven players. They would have great interest in landing a difference-making receiver if one becomes available. But the 49ers don't intend to trade multiple draft picks as they look to continue adding youth to the roster.

"Our lifeblood always will be the draft," Lynch said.

Potential free agent additions

Nearly every position group on the 49ers' roster needs reinforcements, but defensive line, receiver and defensive back need the most help.

San Francisco is coming off a season in which it posted a league-low 20 sacks and 24.9% pressure rate. Bolstering the pass rush in free agency and the draft is the top priority.

Among the top edge options available: the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, Bills' Joey Bosa, Seahawks' Boye Mafe and Eagles' Jaelan Phillips. Atlanta's Arnold Ebiketie is another player to watch given his ties to new Niners coordinator Raheem Morris. On the interior, Denver's John Franklin-Myers is the top player available and expected to land a big deal in an otherwise pedestrian group of free agents.

"We've always prided ourselves on our defensive front and getting after people," Lynch said. "You've got to put the quarterback down, and so that's something that we want to address and we will address."

The 49ers figure to evaluate all the top receiver options available, including Indianapolis' Alec Pierce, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Green Bay's Romeo Doubs, Seattle's Rashid Shaheed and the Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson.

From that list, Doubs figures to draw San Francisco's interest, though the lack of options at the position and number of teams in need of receiver help could drive up the price of his deal. Minnesota's Jalen Nailor is another intriguing possibility as is Indianapolis' Michael Pittman Jr. if the Colts move on from him. Neither is expected to command a lucrative deal.

The 49ers could also use help at cornerback and safety. Kansas City's Jaylen Watson and Seattle's Riq Woolen might fit a need on the outside if the Niners spend money there and move on from Green. At safety, Chicago's Jaquan Brisker, Seattle's Coby Bryant and Indianapolis' Nick Cross are among the possible starter options, though the draft appears to have plenty of possibilities at that spot.

Cleveland's Joel Bitonio, Buffalo's David Edwards or Pittsburgh's Isaac Seumalo could also be an option at left guard, though the Niners prefer not to spend big at the position.