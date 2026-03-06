Does Panthers' offseason checklist include replacing Dalton?

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Move on from veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton and develop a young quarterback behind Bryce Young.

Sign a middle linebacker who is strong in pass coverage.

Sign an edge rusher.

Sign a potential fill-in for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

Re-sign center Cade Mays or sign a free agent.

Based on recent interviews with Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, coach Dave Canales and others at the NFL combine, this is a primary checklist for the reigning NFC South champions entering NFL free agency, which begins at noon ET Monday with the legal negotiating window opening.

"When I took over this job the number one thing I wanted to do was make us strong on both sides of the ball,'' Morgan said in Indianapolis. "That's never going to change as long as I'm the GM.''

With that, let's break down the Panthers' checklist:

It appears Andy Dalton's three-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers is coming to an end.

Dalton's replacement

It's not a done deal that Carolina will move on by trading or releasing the 38-year-old, who was 0-1 as the starter last season and 1-6 over the past three seasons.

All Morgan said was that Dalton would have to compete for the job. But in the same breath Morgan said the team wants to develop a young backup behind Young.

Moving on is the plan, even if it means releasing Dalton and leaving $3.83 million in dead cap money with a post-June 1 parting.

Why? Morgan believed in Young enough to pick up his fifth-year option. He doesn't appear anxious to give the top pick of the 2023 draft, who is 14-30 overall, an extension.

But finding a young player to develop also makes sense. Dalton looked like a sitting duck in his only 2025 start, a 40-9 loss to Buffalo. He was sacked seven times.

So finding a young player is logical for what Canales constantly calls a developmental franchise. That likely means a mobile quarterback. One likely can rule out a free agent such as Malik Willis, a third-round pick in 2022. He'll be going somewhere to compete for a starting job. And same goes for the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, who is expected to be released, on his next job.

The Panthers' next backup likely will come from a mid- or late-round pick in the draft. Free agent possibilities include Kenny Pickett, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance or Sam Howell.

Middle linebacker

Morgan played the position in Carolina, so he understands the importance of having a player who can stop the run and drop into coverage.

"In terms of free agency and the draft, that's a position we'll try to attack,'' Morgan said.

Christian Rozeboom was more than adequate as a run-stopper last season, but he was a detriment in pass coverage. That and his age (29) are why Carolina likely will move on from him unless he re-signs at a low cost for depth purposes.

The list of qualified replacements in free agency is slim. Devin Bush and Devin Lloyd are the most obvious. Both are in their late 20s and good enough to provide at least a short-term fix. Lloyd in particular has developed into an elite coverage linebacker. He had five interceptions last season for Jacksonville and has nine in four seasons.

Edge rusher

Carolina seems set to move on from D.J. Wonnum, who has only seven sacks in two seasons for Carolina.

Morgan used a second- and third-round pick last season on Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Scourton showed the most promise with five sacks, but there is belief in Umanmielen despite only 1.5 sacks.

Still, Carolina needs an impact rusher to play opposite Patrick Jones II, who was limited to four games last season due to injury. Morgan didn't rule out Bradley Chubb, who was cut by the Dolphins and will be 30 before next season.

"Still playing at a really good level,'' Morgan said at the combine. "Just a really good player. And that's something we'll stay in [touch with] and explore.''

Chubb has ties to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from when they were together in Denver. He had 8.5 sacks in 17 starts last season for the Dolphins, two years removed from ACL surgery.

It's unlikely Carolina will go after free agent Trey Hendrickson (Bengals) because of the price, but there are decent and much cheaper options in younger players such as Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and Arnold Ebiketie (Falcons).

"You bring a veteran in who's played a lot of football, that obviously helps your team,'' Morgan said. "But we're really excited about our young guys. We drafted them high for a reason. We think they're super talented guys that can be impact players in this league.''

Left tackle

Ekwonu's recovery from a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee, suffered in the wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, puts his 2026 season in jeopardy. Despite good early reports from Morgan and Canales, neither had a timeline for his return. It's usually a lengthy and tough process that takes at least six to nine months.

Re-signing Yosh Nijman should be the top priority as a stopgap. Using the No. 19 pick of the first round on a tackle also makes sense because there likely will be solid starting options there for an impact player. It's also hard to get a starting left tackle in free agency because the price is so high (e.g., Green Bay's Rasheed Walker).

Other options could include Braxton Jones (Bears) and Cam Robinson (Browns), depending on how confident the Panthers are in Ekwonu returning sooner than later.

Center

Mays and Austin Corbett are free agents. Carolina appears set to move on from Corbett. Re-signing Mays would be the first option, but he's expected to test free agency and other teams are interested.

If Mays leaves, using a second- or third-round draft pick for a long-term solution makes sense, particularly with Morgan vowing to make Carolina strong on both sides of the ball. For him, that begins inside on both lines.

"We have a good plan,'' Morgan said. "We're going to stick to the plan.''