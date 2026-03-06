Colts WR Alec Pierce is poised to strike it rich in free agency

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- There were 11 wide receivers selected before Alec Pierce in the 2022 NFL draft.

With stars such as Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave off the board, it was fair to wonder what the Indianapolis Colts were getting when they finally landed a much-needed receiver with the No. 53 pick.

Four years later, the NFL free agency period is about to reinforce that Pierce was no afterthought.

After four seasons with the Colts, Pierce heads into free agency as the top unrestricted free agent receiver, poised to strike it rich with a massive contract that reflects his status as one of the game's preeminent deep threats.

So, how did a player who seemed overlooked on draft day develop into such a coveted free agent? By possessing a rare, but valuable, skill that sets him apart.

"Alec does a great job of displaying his volleyball background, getting up and getting the ball, and I think that's what separates him from everybody else," Colts receivers coach Reggie Wayne said of Pierce, a former high school volleyball standout. "That was the No. 1 trait with him coming out [of college] that really opened my eyes. It was his 50-50 balls, 41-inch [vertical jump], he can run. He has some attributes that a lot of people don't have. So, that's the difference."

Just how big of a deep threat has Pierce become? Arguably the biggest. He has led the NFL in yards per catch the past two seasons, with a league-high 21.3 yards per reception in 2025. His 2024 season, when he averaged 22.3 yards per reception, is the highest single-season mark in that category in the past 10 seasons.

And Pierce has done so even while defenses are on alert over his tendency to run deep routes and to be targeted downfield. Last season, Pierce ran 103 deep routes -- seventh most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. And Pierce outduels defenders in these situations, to Wayne's point. Some 42.3% of his targets were considered "tight-window" throws -- largely because he consistently draws coverage. That was second among all receivers in 2025 and underscores Pierce's ability to come up with contested balls.

Alec Pierce ranked second in the NFL in yards per reception (21.3) last season. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

And Pierce is hardly a volume receiver; he was the Colts' fourth-most targeted player last season behind Tyler Warren, Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. Still, he led the team in receiving yards (1,003).

But even when he doesn't get the ball, Pierce still manages to affect the game. His mere presence forced deep safeties to stay home, eliminating a would-be extra tackler on star running back Jonathan Taylor. Meanwhile, Pierce's deep routes often cleared space for others to work underneath, providing easy completions for quarterback Daniel Jones.

"I definitely left some plays out there, but I just try to be consistent, try to be the player I know I can be and work to be," Pierce said.

The Colts opted not to put a franchise or transition tag on Pierce, allowing him to go into the free agent negotiating window on Monday unencumbered.

"Ultimately, the decision's my decision now, which is different than coming out [of school] when you get drafted," Pierce said of free agency. "... You get to make a decision that you think is right for you and right for your future."

The idea of pairing Pierce with a star quarterback such as Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is tantalizing. His elusive skill set and what it could provide quarterbacks is why Pierce is rumored by league insiders to be in line for a deal that could approach $30 million per season.

And he's prepared to listen to those offers.

The Colts have been making an effort to keep Pierce. The sides were described by one source to be close to a deal in recent days but nothing was consummated. One reason, according to a source, is that Pierce would like a team's quarterback situation to be settled before he signs his contract. The Colts put the transition tag on Jones on Tuesday, bringing him a step closer to remaining in Indy. But Jones' situation remains fluid because outside teams have the right to sign him to an offer sheet, which the Colts would then have the opportunity to match.

Pierce has expressed a desire to return to Indianapolis, and his close relationships with Jones and college teammate at Cincinnati, Sauce Gardner -- one of his best friends -- won't hurt.

should I lock Alec Pierce in my basement and force him to sign the contract papers? — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 4, 2026

"I've got great relationships here with this organization, with the people in this building, the city," Pierce said. "So, they've done so much for me so much so far. So, I definitely would love to continue to be a part of this organization, and we'll see where things go."

But other teams, who are looking for a player with Pierce's rare profile, are lurking. Unlike draft day, Pierce will not be overlooked during this free agent signing period.