Sources: Bears to release veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Bears are releasing veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The move creates $15 million in cap space for the Bears days ahead of free agency.

Edmunds, 27, was set to enter the final season of the four-year, $72 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2023. Chicago granted Edmunds permission to seek a trade on Feb. 25, a source confirmed to ESPN, or be at risk of becoming a cap casualty.

Edmunds' contract carries a $13.9 million base salary for 2026 with a $1 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year. His cap hit is $17.9 million.

"This is a unique situation where we've gotten our roster in a position where we have a lot of talented players, a lot of guys getting paid well, and that puts some constraints on the cap," general manager Ryan Poles said at the NFL combine when asked about Edmunds' future. "So we got to make some tough decisions. And, you know, like I said, when we win games, you create these relationships. There's leadership guys or guys that were captains that mean a lot to our organization. But when you're kind of put in a corner, that's what league's been and has been."

Edmunds led the Bears with 112 tackles last season to go along with nine passes defensed, four interceptions, one sack and a fumble recovery despite missing four games with a groin injury. He also tallied 13 tackles in Chicago's two playoff games.

The Bears' busy week continued Thursday night after the team sent wide receiver DJ Moore and a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2026 second-rounder. That move came on the heels of center Drew Dalman's surprise retirement Wednesday. The three moves create an estimated $44 million in cap space for the Bears.