Source: Rams re-signing Kam Curl to 3-year, $36M contract

The Los Angeles Rams are re-signing safety Kam Curl to a three-year, $36 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

A source said the deal is worth up to $39 million with incentives and includes $24 million in guarantees.

It's the second major move for the Rams secondary this week. Los Angeles agreed to a trade for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, a 2023 All-Pro, that involved giving up the No. 29 selection in the 2026 NFL draft among other picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Curl, a seventh-round pick in 2020, has spent the past two seasons with the Rams after signing a two-year, $8.75 million deal in 2024. He was drafted by the Commanders and spent the first four seasons of his career in Washington.

Curl, 26, set career highs in total (122) and solo tackles (79) during the 2025 season. He had two interceptions during the regular season and one during the playoffs to help propel Los Angeles into the NFC Championship Game.

In overtime of a tie game in the divisional round, Curl intercepted Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in Rams territory. The Rams kicked a game-winning field goal on the next drive.

Curl's breakout season could have pushed him out of the Rams' price range in an open free agent market, but he said he strongly preferred to return to Los Angeles after its season ended with a narrow loss to Seattle in the NFC Championship Game.

"I would love to be back here," Curl said at the time. "This is a great organization, a winning organization. I feel like this year I put the league on notice, and we're going to see what happens."

In 93 career regular-season games, Curl has five interceptions, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 28 passes defensed.

