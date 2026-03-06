Chargers reach deal with C Tyler Biadasz

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and new OC Mike McDaniel join Pat McAfee to discuss what it's been like working together so far. (2:08)

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers have signed former Commanders center Tyler Biadasz, the team announced Friday.

Los Angeles did not disclose financial details of the contract, but a source told ESPN the deal is for three years and $30 million.

Biadasz will replace Bradley Bozeman, the Chargers' starting center for the past two seasons. Bozeman retired in February.

In Biadasz, the Chargers add a player to an interior offensive line that could look completely different next season. In addition to Bozeman's retirement, left guard Zion Johnson is set to be a free agent and fetch a lucrative deal on the market. Los Angeles released right guard Mekhi Becton earlier this week.

Biadasz graded higher than Bozeman in both pass block win rate and run block win rate last season. Bozeman ranked 30th in PBWR, while Biadasz finished 15th. In RBWR, Bozeman ranked 18th compared with Biadasz at 16th.

Biadasz, 28, started 31 games the past two seasons for Washington, but the team opted to release him in late February in a cost-cutting move.

He had signed a three-year deal with $20.7 million guaranteed two years ago as part of general manager Adam Peters' first free agent class in Washington.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Biadasz in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, and he started all 49 games he played in for the team. He made his lone Pro Bowl in the 2022 season.

NFL Network first reported details of Biadasz's contract with the Chargers.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.