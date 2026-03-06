49ers QB Mac Jones lives his best life on Cabo trip with teammates

NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young talks to Rich Eisen about what the 49ers need to do to contend next year. (1:30)

After NFL players spend months sacrificing in dedication to their craft on the field, it's only right they get the chance to let their hair down in the offseason.

Enter San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones, who helped lead the 49ers to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, is taking advantage of every moment of his offseason in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The former Alabama standout quarterback was abroad for the Football for Change camp, hosted by 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire, dedicated to connecting NFL stars, youth and others around the NFL community.

Mac Jones spent some time in Cabo for George Kittle's Football for Change camp. Mac Jones/Instagram

When they weren't at the camp, Jones and his teammates seemed to have the time of their lives in Cabo. The 49ers quarterback even put his passing skills to use in unexpected ways.

In videos that circulated on social media, Jones drained a shot glass and was given the task of hitting a gong right on point with the glass -- and he didn't disappoint. He rang the gong before doing a small celebration dance.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was also on the trip with his wife, Kristin, who posted a reel on social media with the caption: "Cabo is always a good idea."

In Kristin's reel, Jones was seen having the time of life in a Cabo nightclub, showing off his dance moves.

Jones and 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne also took part in TikTok dance trends.

Jones described the camp as a "great time."

"Football takes you to places you never knew you could go, and allows you to meet people you have always wanted to meet!" Jones wrote on social media, reflecting on the weekend.

"I'm hoping they invite me again lol," he joked.

Jones finished the 2025 season with 2,151 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Jones stepped in for Brock Purdy, who suffered a toe injury during the 49ers' Week 2 showdown against the New Orleans Saints. Jones started eight games over the rest of the season.