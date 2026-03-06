Patriots, QB Tommy DeVito agree to 2-year, $7.4M deal, agent says

Kimberley A. Martin and Jason McCourty detail why it makes sense for the Patriots to go all-in on A.J. Brown. (1:34)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots and restricted free agent quarterback Tommy DeVito have agreed to a two-year contract with a maximum value of $7.4 million, including $2 million guaranteed, DeVito's agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

DeVito served as the Patriots' No. 3 quarterback throughout 2025, behind starter Drake Maye and veteran backup Joshua Dobbs.

As of now, the Patriots are returning the same quarterback depth chart in 2026. Dobbs has one year remaining on the free agent deal he signed last offseason. The 31-year-old is scheduled to earn a base salary of $3.2 million in 2026, with a $4.75 million salary cap charge.

DeVito, 27, joined the Patriots in August when he was claimed on waivers from the New York Giants.

The Patriots could have tendered DeVito an offer at either the right of first refusal ($3.52 million), second-round level ($5.7 million) or first-round level ($8 million). Instead, the sides worked out the two-year deal, with DeVito forgoing the chance to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. The base value of DeVito's two-year deal with the Patriots is expected to be $4.4 million, sources said.

DeVito didn't take a snap in a game for the Patriots last season but shared how much he enjoyed learning coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense. In late January, coach Mike Vrabel noted DeVito's progress, saying: "I think that's a tough proposition to have, coming in at the end of training camp and trying to get acclimated offensively. So to his credit, he's done a really nice job."

Vrabel noted how DeVito spent additional time each Monday working with some of the team's younger receivers, especially those on the practice squad.