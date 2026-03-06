OT Taylor Decker asks for release after 10 years with Lions

Open Extended Reactions

Offensive lineman Taylor Decker, the Lions' longest-tenured player, has requested his release from Detroit, he announced on social media Friday.

The move comes about two weeks after he announced he would return to the NFL for an 11th NFL season.

"I fully intended to do it once again, but my time as a Lion is coming to an end," Decker wrote on Instagram. "In the weeks since notifying the team of my return there have been numerous discussions. Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find a common ground. Therefore I decided to request my release."

Decker was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 and had appeared in 140 career games for the Lions since being selected as the 16th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

He had toyed with the idea of retirement toward the end of last season, when he missed the postseason while dealing with pain in his shoulder.

Information from ESPN's Eric Woodyard was used in this report.