Raiders 2026 offseason: Potential free agent targets

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Last offseason, former Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll was adamant about the team being immediate winners. However, the moves Las Vegas made in free agency didn't necessarily match his words.

With new coach Klint Kubiak running the show, along with second-year general manager John Spytek, the Raiders cannot afford to spend another free agency acquiring players on one-year deals. Las Vegas, which has the most cap space in the league, needs to be aggressive by bringing in players who can push the rebuild process forward. It also needs to surround potential top pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with a strong supporting cast that puts him in the best position to succeed in Year 1.

The Raiders have many holes to fill across the roster. Among their biggest needs are the offensive and defensive lines, linebackers, wide receivers and running backs. Here is a look at players whom they could target during free agency:

In-house options

Eric Stokes, cornerback: Stokes joined the Raiders on a one-year deal last offseason after a four-year stint with the Packers that was marred by injuries -- he missed 23 games. In 16 starts in 2025, Stokes totaled 53 tackles and five pass breakups. He was targeted 55 times, allowing 338 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Thomas Booker IV, defensive tackle: Acquired from the Eagles during training camp, Booker became a dependable interior presence on the defensive line. In 17 games (13 starts), Booker totaled a career-best 44 tackles, 23 pressures, seven quarterback hits, five pass deflections and a forced fumble in 54.1% of defensive snaps.

Malcolm Koonce, edge rusher: Koonce returned to the field after he missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury. Even though his production wasn't as loud as it was in 2023, when he recorded eight sacks, Koonce still flashed the traits that make him a quality edge rusher. In 17 games (four starts), Koonce recorded 30 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 38 pressures -- second most on the team behind Maxx Crosby. Koonce could be a solid depth player in Las Vegas' edge rusher rotation.

Daniel Carlson, kicker: The former All-Pro didn't have the prettiest season. His field goal percentage of 81.5% was his lowest since 2019. He missed a crucial extra point against the Jaguars in Week 9 and a potential game-tying field goal against the Broncos in Week 10. However, he ended the season converting 10 of his final 11 field goal attempts. With a new coaching staff in place, Carlson could be in line for a bounce-back season if brought back.

Potential free agent targets

Offense

Tyler Linderbaum, center: The three-time Pro Bowl selection is one of the best overall players in free agency. Since entering the league in 2022, Linderbaum has a pass block win rate of 96.2%. Las Vegas should be aggressive in its pursuit of Linderbaum, who could turn the Raiders' weakest position into a strength.

Connor McGovern, center: McGovern was tied for second among 31 qualifying centers in pass block win rate (97.2%) in 2025. He spent the past two seasons playing primarily at center after playing both guard spots from 2020 to 2023.

Alec Ingold, fullback: A fullback is a necessity in Kubiak's offense. And Ingold, whom the Dolphins released, is one of the best at his position. Las Vegas should seriously consider bringing back Ingold, who spent two seasons with the organization from 2020 to 2021. However, it might be hard to prevent him from reuniting with former Dolphins coach and current Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Zion Johnson, guard: At 26, Johnson is entering his prime years. He started in 65 of 66 career games for the Chargers, recording a pass block win rate of 90.7%. He had a career-best run block win rate of 79.3% in 2025.

Chris Paul, guard: Paul started in 15 games at left guard for the Commanders last season. He gave up two sacks and had a 95.4% pass block win rate.

Kirk Cousins, quarterback: Despite moving on from starting quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders will still need to add another veteran to the room. And Cousins makes a ton of sense. Not only would he be a solid backup option, but the 37-year-old also would be a good mentor for Mendoza. It also helps that he is familiar with Kubiak, who was his quarterbacks coach-turned-offensive coordinator with the Vikings from 2019 to 2021. Marcus Mariota is another quarterback to watch for as well.

Braden Smith, right tackle: The Raiders' DJ Glaze is a two-year starter, but he struggled quite a bit last season. On the contrary, Smith had a pass block win rate of 90.6% in 13 starts. But injuries are a concern for Smith, who missed 17 games in the past three seasons.

Rachaad White, running back: Kubiak wants to take some of the workload off running back Ashton Jeanty, who carried the ball 266 times as a rookie. White would be a solid wingman. The 27-year-old had 572 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns on 132 carries in 17 games (eight starts). White also had 40 catches for 218 receiving yards.

Rashid Shaheed, wide receiver: He has familiarity with Kubiak, whom he played under in New Orleans and Seattle. Shaheed would give the Raiders a vertical threat, averaging 14.7 yards per catch across his four-year career. Shaheed would also boost the Raiders' special teams -- he had both a punt and kick returned for a touchdown in 2025.

Alec Pierce, wide receiver: He would immediately fill the Raiders' need for a top wide receiver. Pierce has averaged 21.3 yards per catch over the past two seasons and recorded a career-best 1,003 yards in 2025.

Romeo Doubs, wide receiver: He is coming off the best season of his career. In 16 games, Doubs caught 55 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns on 86 targets. He is a reliable pass catcher who would fit nicely in Kubiak's offense.

Defense

Alontae Taylor, cornerback: Taylor has the versatility to play on the outside or in the slot. In 64 career games with the Saints, he recorded 293 tackles and 52 pass breakups. He had a career-best four sacks in 2024.

Jaylen Watson, cornerback: Watson is an outside cornerback who was targeted 58 times last season, allowing 36 catches for 448 yards. He has three interceptions and 24 pass breakups in 53 games (29 starts).

Andrew Billings, defensive tackle: Billings addresses the need for a nose tackle in defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's 3-4 base defense. The former Raider spent the past three years with the Bears. He recorded two sacks and 71 tackles during that stretch.

Boye Mafe, edge rusher: Mafe would improve Las Vegas' pass rush. Last season, he had a pair of sacks, 41 pressures and 18 quarterback hits. He has 20 sacks in 65 career games (34 starts).

Odafe Oweh, edge rusher: Oweh, who was traded from the Ravens to the Chargers midseason, has 17.5 sacks in the past two seasons. Raiders DC Leonard was the outside linebackers coach for the Ravens in 2022 -- Oweh's second season in the league.

Arnold Ebiketie, edge rusher: Ebiketie would fit well in the Raiders' new 3-4 defense. He has 16.5 sacks in four seasons with the Falcons.

Devin Lloyd, linebacker: He was effective in coverage last season for the Jaguars. He totaled five interceptions, including one for a touchdown. Lloyd also had 74 tackles and 24 pressures. He would be a major upgrade for the Raiders at linebacker.

Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker: Released by the Bears, Edmunds has been a full-time starter since entering the league in 2018. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and has collected 900 tackles in 119 career games.

Kaden Elliss, linebacker: Elliss has 20.5 sacks in seven seasons, including 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 2025. He has recorded at least 100 tackles in three straight seasons.

Coby Bryant, safety: He is effective in making plays on the ball. Bryant has recorded 17 passes defended, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles since 2022. He had a career-high four picks in 2025.