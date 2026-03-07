Sources: Raiders to trade Maxx Crosby to Ravens for two 1sts

Adam Schefter discusses the Raiders' decision to trade Maxx Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round draft picks. (1:18)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In the biggest trade in franchise history, the Baltimore Ravens are acquiring five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday night.

The deal is contingent on Crosby passing a physical, which can't occur until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

This marks the first time in the Ravens' 31-year existence that they have used a first-round pick to trade for a veteran player. Baltimore had the No. 14 pick in this year's draft.

Among the teams the Ravens beat out for Crosby were the Dallas Cowboys, who were willing to offer a first- and a second-round pick for the star pass rusher, sources told Schefter.

Crosby, 28, significantly upgrades a struggling Ravens pass rush that in 2025 totaled 30 sacks, Baltimore's fewest in 15 years. Last season was also the first time since the Ravens' inaugural 1996 campaign that they didn't have an edge rusher with more than 4.5 sacks.

The Ravens are making this uncharacteristic offseason splash after a disappointing 2025 season in which they finished 8-9, failed to make the playoffs and fired longtime coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore has been looking for a game changer, such as Crosby, to get over the postseason hurdle and reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.

The addition of Crosby gives the Ravens their most decorated and feared pass rusher in his prime since Terrell Suggs, the franchise's all-time sacks leader who played in Baltimore from 2003 to 2018. Crosby has produced four double-digit sack seasons in his seven-year career. Over that span, the Ravens have had two edge rushers with 10 or more sacks in a season: Kyle Van Noy (12.5 in 2024) and Odafe Oweh (10 in 2024).

This is a huge addition for new Ravens coach Jesse Minter, who will call plays on defense. Since entering the NFL in 2019, Crosby has 360 quarterback pressures, which is 29 more than the next-closest player, according to ESPN Research.

The Ravens have been reluctant to give up coveted draft capital because of their philosophy of building through the draft. Before Baltimore landed Crosby, the highest draft pick it had given up was a second-rounder for middle linebacker Roquan Smith in November 2022.

Maxx Return Maxx Crosby will be the sixth defensive player since 2018 to be traded for multiple first-round picks, with the last three instances coming since Aug. 28, 2025: Year Player Teams 2026 EDGE Maxx Crosby LV > BAL 2025 CB Sauce Gardner NYJ > IND 2025 EDGE Micah Parsons DAL > GB 2020 S Jamal Adams NYJ > SEA 2019 CB Jalen Ramsey JAX > LAR 2018 EDGE Khalil Mack OAK > CHI -- ESPN Research

There have been only three drafts where the Ravens didn't have their original first-round pick: 2004, 2010 and 2012. In each instance, the Ravens were either moving back into the first round (2003 for quarterback Kyle Boller) or falling back later in the draft to acquire more picks (2010, 2012).

The Raiders had made it known that they wanted to keep Crosby. Owner Mark Davis, general manager John Spytek and new coach Klint Kubiak said last month that they anticipated Crosby remaining with the club in 2026.

But the relationship between the sides had run its course.

Since the Raiders selected Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, he has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL. However, his production and loyalty toward the team were rarely rewarded. Crosby made the postseason only once, a loss in the 2021 season, while enduring five losing seasons, five head coaches and four general managers.

Las Vegas had nine players start a game at quarterback during that span.

The Raiders' 2025 season, one of the worst in franchise history, appeared to be the tipping point.

The club faced high expectations that it would finally turn things around and have a winning culture instilled by Pete Carroll. Las Vegas gave Crosby a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension last March, making him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history with the hope that he could help kick off a new era in Las Vegas.

Instead, the Raiders finished 3-14 -- the fifth time in franchise history that they have had three or fewer wins. Starting quarterback Geno Smith underperformed, throwing a league-high 17 interceptions. (Sources told Schefter earlier Friday that the team plans to release the quarterback, barring a trade, before the start of the new league year.) The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon midseason.

Through it all, Crosby still played at a high level and remained a strong leader in the locker room, finishing with 10 sacks.

But Crosby's future came into question after the Raiders shut him down for the final two weeks of the season because of a knee injury that he suffered in October. Crosby was frustrated by the decision.

After the Raiders shut down Crosby, they secured the top pick in the draft and Carroll was fired.

The hiring of Kubiak signaled the Raiders were trending toward a true rebuild. Though they have intriguing young players, such as running back Ashton Jeanty, tight end Brock Bowers and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza likely on the way via the No. 1 pick, the Raiders have a ton of work to do before being considered playoff contenders.

That timeline didn't match with Crosby, who is hungry to play meaningful games in January and February.

"When we're not winning, it's like, what are you the face of?" Crosby said last year. "I want to be the face of winning, and that's truly all that matters to me."

ESPN's Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.