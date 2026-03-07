Sources: Eagles, DT Jordan Davis reach 3-year, $78M extension

The Eagles and defensive tackle Jordan Davis have reached agreement on a three-year, $78 million extension, tying him to Philadelphia for the next four seasons, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.
The deal includes $65 million guaranteed and makes Davis the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history, sources said.
The No. 13 pick in 2022, Davis was entering his fifth-year option season that was worth nearly $13 million.
Davis has started 56 regular-season games for Philadelphia over the past four seasons and was a key member of the vaunted defensive line that helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2024.
He is one of three Eagles defensive tackles who are extension-eligible this offseason, along with Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo.