Vikings redo Hockenson's contract, clear $5 million off cap

Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has agreed on an adjusted contract that will save the team more than $5 million in salary cap space, a move that appears to affirm Hockenson will remain with the team in 2026.

The Vikings entered the offseason roughly $43 million over the NFL's $301.2 million cap, and before Saturday's agreement, Hockenson was set to have the highest cap number for an NFL tight end this season ($21.3 million). He signed a four-year, $66 million contract extension in August 2023 but tore multiple ligaments in his right knee four months later.

Hockenson's production has dipped since the injury -- he caught 92 passes for 893 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games over the 2024 and 2025 seasons -- and there had been speculation in league circles that he could be released if his contract wasn't adjusted.

The Vikings have been working all offseason to reduce their cap deficit. They've already informed running back Aaron Jones Sr., along with defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, that they will be traded or released next week. They are open to trading outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, and they have restructured the contracts of receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and left tackle Christian Darrisaw to push some of their cap hits into future years.