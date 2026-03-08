Pro Bowl LB Khalil Mack returning to Chargers on one-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Nine-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack has signed a one-year deal that will keep him with the Chargers, the team announced Saturday.

Mack's deal is fully guaranteed and worth $18 million, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year and one of the most decorated outside linebackers in NFL history, had 5.5 sacks in 2025, the second-lowest mark of his career, but that was partly due to an elbow injury that sidelined him for four games.

When healthy, he was still a difference-maker on the Chargers' defense. In the four weeks without Mack, Los Angeles allowed 579 rushing yards, sixth most in the NFL. But from his return in Week 7 until Week 18 -- when most Chargers starters sat out -- Los Angeles allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards (1,046).

With Mack and defensive tackle Teair Tart re-signed, the Chargers have two of their most important players returning to one of the league's best defenses. The focus will now be on getting outside linebacker Odafe Oweh back along with left guard Zion Johnson; both are free agents.

Mack is still looking for his first playoff win and a run to the Super Bowl. He fell to 0-6 in the postseason with the Chargers' loss to the New England Patriots in the wild-card round.

"I want to ultimately be a champion," Mack said at his end-of-season news conference.

Mack was selected with the fifth pick in the 2014 draft by the Raiders and spent his first four seasons in Oakland. He was traded to the Chicago Bears at the beginning of the 2018 campaign and dealt to the Chargers in 2022.

His 113 career sacks rank seventh among active players.