Packers bring back Sean Rhyan on 3-year, $33 million deal

Open Extended Reactions

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to bring back offensive lineman Sean Rhyan on a three-year, $33 million deal, his agents told ESPN.

The deal has a maximum value of $39 million and includes an $11 million signing bonus.

Rhyan, a third-round draft pick in 2022, was one of the Packers' most versatile offensive linemen since he entered the league.

Rhyan has played all three interior positions and finished last season as Green Bay's starting center, replacing the injured Elgton Jenkins.

Halfway through last season, Rhyan didn't think he'd be back in Green Bay in 2026. Then he moved to center after Jenkins sustained a broken ankle and found a home at the position.

With Rhyan's signing, the Packers will likely move on from Jenkins, who has one year remaining on his contract but is a strong candidate to be released or traded.

Rhyan, 25, started seven games at center and before that had started four at right guard last season.

In 2024, he started all 17 regular-season games at right guard. He did not start any games in his first two seasons but appeared in 13 games.