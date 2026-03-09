Sources: Trent McDuffie, Rams reach 4-year, $124M extension

Pat McAfee & Co. try to decipher why the Chiefs have traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams. (1:47)

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams and star cornerback Trent McDuffie reached agreement Sunday on a record four-year, $124 million extension that includes $100 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The new contract makes McDuffie, 25, the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Last Wednesday, the Rams agreed to acquire McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs for a package of picks that includes the No. 29 selection in the 2026 NFL draft. The trade and the deal can become official Wednesday at the start of the new league year.

McDuffie was entering the final season of his rookie deal. Last April, the Chiefs exercised his fifth-year option, making his 2026 salary of $13.6 million fully guaranteed.

He will now make much more than that thanks to a deal that averages $31 million annually. That surpasses the Colts' Sauce Gardner ($30.1 million) and the Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. ($30 million) for the highest among NFL cornerbacks. Stingley had the previous record for highest guaranteed money for a corner, $89 million.

Cornerback was a top need for the Rams entering free agency and the draft, as they had four pending free agents at the position. Cornerback Darious Williams also announced his retirement Saturday.

Along with pick No. 29, the Chiefs will receive 2026 fifth- and sixth-round selections and a 2027 third-rounder as part of the trade, sources previously told Schefter. The Rams still have one first-round pick (No. 13) after trading back with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 draft.

McDuffie is from Southern California and played his senior year of high school at St. John Bosco High.

In August, while hosting a back-to-school event in Kansas City, Missouri, McDuffie was asked what other team he'd like to play for if it wasn't the Chiefs.

"You're going to get me in trouble," McDuffie said with a smile. "Let's think. If I could play for another team, I'd probably want to play close to my family, so that would probably be the L.A. Rams so that my family could come see every single game."

In 56 career games, McDuffie has three interceptions, 34 pass breakups, 5.5 sacks and 246 total tackles. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2023.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, McDuffie has allowed 6.0 yards per target in coverage in the past two seasons, which is the third best among defensive backs who have been targeted at least 150 times.