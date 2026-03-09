Chargers agree to multiyear deal with free agent Alec Ingold

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and new OC Mike McDaniel join Pat McAfee to discuss what it's been like working together so far. (2:08)

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers agreed to terms on a contract with fullback Alec Ingold, the team announced Sunday night.

The deal is for two years and up to $7.5 million, a source told ESPN.

The Miami Dolphins released Ingold on Friday.

He played the past four seasons in Miami under Mike McDaniel, who is now the Chargers' offensive coordinator. Ingold made his only Pro Bowl in 2023. His blocking and receiving skills helped him thrive under McDaniel.

Ingold, 29, played his first four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

His signing likely means fullback Scott Matlock will be a long shot to make the Chargers' roster.

The Chargers have been active before the free agency negotiation period begins Monday, signing center Tyler Biadasz and outside linebacker Khalil Mack last week.