Sources: Ravens agree to sign Trey Hendrickson to 4-year, $112M deal

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to sign free agent defensive end Trey Hendrickson, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, in a high-priced pivot after their canceled blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby.

The sides agreed to a four-year, $112 million deal that can be worth up to $120 million with incentives, according to Schefter. The deal includes $60 million fully guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, sources told Schefter.

The deal keeps Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Cincinnati Bengals, in the AFC North and provides the Ravens with a much-needed star pass rusher less than 24 hours after Baltimore backed out of its trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Crosby.

League sources told ESPN that the Ravens had medical concerns that arose during Crosby's physical. Trades are contingent on players passing a physical and aren't official until the start of the new league year Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Crosby had surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was aware that he needed surgery in the fall but continued to play until the Raiders decided to shut him down for the final two games of last season, a decision that left Crosby frustrated.

The Ravens had a handful of independent doctors weigh in on Crosby's knee and the concern was long-term durability, a source told ESPN. The consensus was Crosby could play this season but it was unknown how his knee would hold up beyond two seasons, the source added.

The canceled trade again left the Ravens with a need to address their pass rush, which was one of their biggest weaknesses last season. Baltimore had 30 sacks in 2025, tied for the second fewest in team history.

Baltimore now has Hendrickson, arguably the top available player in this year's free agent class and an All-Pro selection in 2024, when he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. He ended the 2025 season on injured reserve following a procedure to repair a core muscle injury, finishing with four sacks in seven games.

The Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles all were interested in signing Hendrickson, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Colts felt like they were close to a deal with Hendrickson at one point, and the Eagles got involved late in the process, sources told Fowler. Tampa Bay pursued a short-term deal, according to sources, but Hendrickson wanted a long-term deal with a contender.

Sources told Schefter that Hendrickson, 31, will make an additional $500,000 for reaching specific sack thresholds per season, starting at eight sacks and then escalating to 10, 12 and 14.

The addition of Hendrickson ended what has been a difficult start to free agency for the Ravens. Over the first two days of the negotiating period, Baltimore watched nine of its free agents sign elsewhere: center Tyler Linderbaum, tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones, safeties Alohi Gilman and Ar'Darius Washington, fullback Patrick Ricard, punter Jordan Stout and special teams ace Jake Hummel.

The Ravens made another addition to their defense later Wednesday, agreeing with former New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins on a two-year, $10 million deal, sources told Fowler.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Hawkins had arguably the best season of his six-year career last season, recording 86 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.

Since signing with the Bengals as a free agent in 2021, Hendrickson has been one of the NFL's most effective pass rushers. During that span, he ranks second in overall pressure rate (13.2%), according to ESPN Research, and has 61 sacks, the fourth-highest total.

A third-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in 2017, Hendrickson has 81 sacks in nine NFL seasons.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Ben Baby contributed to this report.