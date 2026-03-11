Sources: Patriots to release OLB Jennings, save $3.8M vs. cap

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have informed outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, their longest-tenured player, of their intention to release him, sources told ESPN.

A third-round draft choice out of Alabama in 2020, Jennings joined right guard Mike Onwenu as the team's longest-tenured players - having played under head coaches Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Jennings was due to earn $4 million in cash in 2026, which was the final year of his contract. He had a salary-cap charge of $4.86 million. The team will create about $3.8 million in cap space by releasing him.

Jennings, 28, played 14 regular-season games in 2025, with three starts (32% of the snaps). He totaled 19 tackles, two sacks and seven quarterback hits, while adding seven special-teams tackles. He also played in all four playoff games, totaling 16 tackles, two sacks and one pass defended in the postseason.

Vrabel named Jennings a game captain prior to the AFC Championship Game, citing his professionalism and relentless in carving out a role in an entirely new defensive system. That was a point of pride for the soft-spoken Jennings, who was valued in the prior scheme as a sturdy run defender.

The move comes as the Patriots are reshaping their outside linebacker/edge position, having agreed to a three-year, $39.5 million contract with Dre'Mont Jones. The Patriots are counting on Jones (6-foot-3, 281 pounds) to provide a sturdy, versatile presence alongside veteran Harold Landry III (6-2, 252), with second-year player Elijah Ponder, 2025 fifth-round draft pick Bradyn Swinson and free agent signing Jesse Luketa also on the depth chart.

The team could also look to the draft to add to the position, which some analysts view as one of the deeper positions.

K'Lavon Chaisson, who led the Patriots with 10.5 sacks in 2025 (including playoffs), agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $12 million with the Washington Commanders.