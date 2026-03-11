Chargers reach deal to re-sign versatile OL Trey Pipkins

Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing back veteran offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III on a two-year, $10 million deal, a source told ESPN on Tuesday night.

The deal can be worth up to $12 million through incentives, the source said.

The Chargers announced Pipkins' new deal Wednesday but did not disclose terms.

It's the fourth move the team has made to address its offensive line, following an agreement to re-sign offensive tackle Trevor Penning, a two-year deal with former Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange and a three-year contract with former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz.

Pipkins was supposed to be the Chargers' swing tackle in 2025, but a season-ending injury to Joe Alt thrust Pipkins into the starting role at right tackle.

A seven-year veteran, Pipkins has been particularly versatile, playing all offensive line positions except center.

In 2024, he started at right guard before the team signed Mekhi Becton that offseason to replace him. Pipkins missed four games with separate knee and ankle injuries in 2025, and his play fluctuated throughout the season. He finished the year ranked 36th in pass block win rate (90.2%) among tackles and 63rd in run block win rate (68.3%).

The Chargers released Becton this offseason.

Pipkins' 10 starts were his least since his third season in the league. His five false start penalties were the most in his career.

He was a third-round pick in the 2019 draft from the University of Sioux Falls.